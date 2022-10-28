Hero or “villain”? Austin FC address Felipe’s prediction narrative

It's safe to say there are very few haters, doubters and critics left. Even so, Austin and their players have been more than happy to publicly call out those who questioned their rise – going so far as to laminate and distribute this very website's less-than-flattering preseason predictions.

But after a remarkable second-year turnaround, the Verde & Black are just 90 minutes away from MLS Cup on Nov. 5, with only LAFC standing in their way during Sunday's Western Conference Final (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN3 in Spanish).

Always know where we are going, but never forget where we came from. Another ‘bonus match’! #LISTOS ⁦ @AustinFC ⁩ pic.twitter.com/awSSOYygPz

"I think it's funny that it still goes around," head coach Josh Wolff said about the now-infamous piece of stationary that has inspired parodies on social media.

" … There's no injustices there. That was their opinions and rightfully so, but that was February and March," he added. "I don't think this has been brought to light by any of us in that way."

Wolff also revealed that the genesis of this perceived "us" against "them" ethos was fueled by Felipe Martins, well known for stirring the pot since joining MLS in 2012 and accumulating over 300 regular-season appearances.

"Felipe's great," Wolff said of the 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder. "He's like the consummate antagonist for MLS. Ten years of doing what he's doing. He put this together, the experts' predictions, and laminated it and put it around the training room. So I merely brought it to the attention of the players, which they already knew.