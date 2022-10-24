Matchday

MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight forecasts Conference Final field

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

1011 PHI-LAFC

With four teams left standing, are LAFC (West) and the Philadelphia Union (East) on a collision course to reach MLS Cup on Nov. 5?

That’s a strong likelihood, according to FiveThirtyEight’s updated predictions model, which gives both No. 1 seeds greater than a two-thirds chance to advance from their portions of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.

The Black & Gold remain title-holder favorites at a 49% probability, while Conference Finalist visitors Austin FC and New York City FC are hovering around 10%.

Perhaps an upset or two awaits Oct. 30, with LAFC-Austin up first and then Philly-NYCFC closing out the Conference Final slate.

Here's the full rundown:

FiveThirtyEight: MLS Cup 2022 predictions
Team
Make MLS Cup
Win MLS Cup
1. LAFC
76%
49%
2. Philadelphia Union
69%
32%
3. NYCFC
31%
11%
4. Austin FC
24%
8%
