MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight forecasts Conference Final field

With four teams left standing, are LAFC (West) and the Philadelphia Union (East) on a collision course to reach MLS Cup on Nov. 5?

That’s a strong likelihood, according to FiveThirtyEight’s updated predictions model, which gives both No. 1 seeds greater than a two-thirds chance to advance from their portions of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.

The Black & Gold remain title-holder favorites at a 49% probability, while Conference Finalist visitors Austin FC and New York City FC are hovering around 10%.

Perhaps an upset or two awaits Oct. 30, with LAFC-Austin up first and then Philly-NYCFC closing out the Conference Final slate.