MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight forecasts Conference Final field

With four teams left standing, are LAFC (West) and the Philadelphia Union (East) on a collision course to reach MLS Cup on Nov. 5?
That’s a strong likelihood, according to FiveThirtyEight’s updated predictions model, which gives both No. 1 seeds greater than a two-thirds chance to advance from their portions of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.
The Black & Gold remain title-holder favorites at a 49% probability, while Conference Finalist visitors Austin FC and New York City FC are hovering around 10%.
Perhaps an upset or two awaits Oct. 30, with LAFC-Austin up first and then Philly-NYCFC closing out the Conference Final slate.
Here's the full rundown:
|
Team
|
Make MLS Cup
|
Win MLS Cup
|
1. LAFC
|
76%
|
49%
|
2. Philadelphia Union
|
69%
|
32%
|
3. NYCFC
|
31%
|
11%
|
4. Austin FC
|
24%
|
8%