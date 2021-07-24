Henry Kessler joins USMNT's Gold Cup roster, pending Concacaf approval

The USMNT will face Jamaica in a quarterfinal Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN) after topping Group B. Their previous game, a 1-0 victory over Canada, saw Zimmerman go down with a hamstring strain, thinning out an already-light defensive pool.

Per amended Gold Cup rules, teams can replace injured players up to 24 hours prior to the quarterfinal. The replacement must come from the 60-player provisional roster, which Kessler appeared on.

San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, alongside Kessler, was called in midweek to join the USMNT’s training camp. However, Cowell has returned to his MLS side after a brief look by head coach Gregg Berhalter and his staff.

Kessler is yet to make his USMNT debut, though was part of the country’s Under-23 roster for Olympic Qualifying earlier this year. Should the 23-year-old New York City native formally join, he could feature alongside Revolution teammate Matt Turner, who has started all three previous Gold Cup games at goalkeeper.