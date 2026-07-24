Antoine Griezmann set for Orlando City home debut vs. Nashville SC

French superstar Antoine Griezmann is set for his home debut when Orlando City host Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC on Saturday night.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, July 25 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Inter.co Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Standings
- 10th in Eastern Conference
- 17 points (5W-9L-2D)
Last game
Orlando came back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break with a bang, cruising to a 4-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes.
Griezmann scored on his MLS debut, while Eduard Atuesta added a hat trick of assists. David Brekalo, Iván Angulo and Braian Ojeda also tallied at PayPal Park.
Players to watch
- Antoine Griezmann: The iconic French forward is paying immediate dividends for Orlando, notching a goal in his first MLS appearance ahead of this weekend's home debut.
- Maxime Crépeau: Canada's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup, Crépeau is among the league leaders in saves (70).
- Braian Ojeda: Another 2026 World Cup veteran, Ojeda opened his scoring account for Orlando this week after representing Paraguay over the summer.
Need to know
One game into their Antoine Griezmann era, Orlando have instant momentum and credibility.
If Wednesday's result at San Jose is a preview of things to come, the Lions could have what it takes to not only get back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs mix, but compete for silverware.
Standings
- 1st in Eastern Conference
- 39 points (12W-1L-3D)
Last game
Nashville continued their Supporters' Shield-leading pace on Wednesday, dispatching CF Montréal, 1-0, with a professional performance at GEODIS Park.
All-Star striker Sam Surridge scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot as the Coyotes made it five wins in a row and 10 straight undefeated in league play.
Players to watch
- Hany Mukhtar: The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is on pace to produce at least 20 goal contributions for the fifth season with Nashville.
- Sam Surridge: The English striker has 10 goals in less than 700 minutes of action, making a push for the Golden Boot presented by Audi despite injuries.
- Brian Schwake: In his first season as Nashville's No. 1 goalkeeper, Schwake has earned an MLS All-Star selection while delivering eight clean sheets.
Need to know
Nashville continue to set the pace in MLS, sitting five points clear of their nearest challengers (Inter Miami CF) atop the league standings.
They've done it despite dealing with a lengthy injury list through parts of the season, with DP playmaker Cristian Espinoza among those currently sidelined.
As Supporters' Shield leaders, Nashville are favorites in this game, netting about 45% of the market. But fresh off a big win with Griezmann at the helm, Orlando aren't far behind, commanding 31% of the bets.
Market insights shared are current as of Friday, July 24 at 10:30 am ET.