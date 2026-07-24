CF Montréal acquire Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MTL receive: Brayan Ceballos

Brayan Ceballos NE receive: Up to $850k GAM

In exchange for the 26-year-old former Colombian youth international, the Revs receive $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM.

New England will also hold a percentage of a future transfer of Ceballos.

“We are very pleased to welcome Brayan Ceballos to CF Montréal,” said Luca Saputo, managing director of recruitment and sporting methodology. “Brayan is a reliable and versatile defender who can play effectively in a variety of systems, making him an important addition to our roster. His strengths will complement those already present in our defensive unit.

"We are confident that he will contribute to our collective objectives as well as the team’s development."

Ceballos scored three goals in 38 all-competition appearances since joining the Revolution from Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza ahead of the 2025 MLS season. He's also featured for Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv, as well as Junior FC, Deportes Quindío and Universitario Popayán in his native Colombia.

“We are grateful to Brayan for all his contributions during his time in New England. We wish him all the best in Montréal,” said Revs general manager and chief soccer officer, Chris Tierney.

“As we look to continue improving the first team, generating this significant amount of allocation money will allow us to continue investing in the roster in the future.”