Cali Clásico heads to Stanford Stadium for San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

The 105th edition of the Cali Clásico is upon us when the San Jose Earthquakes host bitter rivals LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium for Matchday 18's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

Standings

2nd in Western Conference

32 points (10W-4L-2D)

Last game

San Jose suffered their worst defeat of the season in their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, falling 4-0 to Orlando City at home on Wednesday night.

German star Timo Werner returned from injury and Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn made his MLS debut, but it was not enough to spark a result at PayPal Park.

Players to watch

Timo Werner: The UEFA Champions League winner arrived as San Jose's marquee signing ahead of the 2026 season, making an immediate impact.

The UEFA Champions League winner arrived as San Jose's marquee signing ahead of the 2026 season, making an immediate impact. Preston Judd: Already notching a career-high goal total this season, Judd (11g/2a) is firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Already notching a career-high goal total this season, Judd (11g/2a) is firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Daniel Munie: The 26-year-old center back recently earned his first MLS All-Star selection, where he will be San Jose's lone representative.

Need to know

Following a historically strong start to the season, San Jose have hit a rough patch either side of the World Cup break, losing three of their last four matches and notching only one league win since late April.