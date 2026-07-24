CF Montréal loan Aleksandr Guboglo to Stade de Reims

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned homegrown defender Aleksandr Guboglo to French Ligue 2 side Stade de Reims through June 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Reims hold an option to permanently acquire the 19-year-old Canadian youth international, and Montréal retain a sell-on percentage.

Ahead of his loan, Guboglo signed a contract extension with Montréal through June 2028 along with options through June 2030.

Since joining Montréal in 2025, Guboglo has tallied one assist in 29 matches across all competitions.

"We wish Aleksandr the best of luck in this new chapter of his career," said Luca Saputo, Montréal's managing director of recruitment and sporting methodology.

"This loan to Stade de Reims offers him a great opportunity to continue his development in a European environment, and we will follow his progress with interest."