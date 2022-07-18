Hector Herrera already a "huge presence" as Houston Dynamo win his first MLS start

Newly unveiled Houston Dynamo FC star Hector Herrera “still has a ways to go” to reach his potential in terms of fitness and influence with his new club, says manager Paulo Nagamura. Yet there are hints he is already helping turn the South Texas tide.

“He allows guys around him to kind of have a little bit more freedom just because of his knowledge of the game,” Parker continued. “He’s intelligent, he’s good on the ball and he knows how to organize things around him. He gives the guys around him a lot more freedom and a lot more confidence to do stuff.”

“He’s a huge presence,” said defender Tim Parker , who was the hero of one of those moments, a remarkable sliding goal-line clearance to deny Jeremy Ebobisse a go-ahead goal.

Herrera was not a key participant in the evening’s three most important plays, which all came during a manic five-minute stretch. But to hear the Dynamo tell it, his mere existence may have facilitated the heroics of others.

The Mexican international’s first MLS start and 90-minute shift Sunday night coincided with Houston’s comeback victory, a 2-1 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.

Parker’s miraculous denial was sandwiched by the Dynamo’s two goals. Sebastian Ferreira leveled the game in the 71st minute only moments after his entrance as a sub, set up by an excellent pressure, steal and assist from Fafa Picault.

The Dynamo gained the lead on a similar sequence five minutes later, this time with Darwin Quintero doing the thieving and Thor Ulfarsson doing the finishing.

And although Houston need to string more results like this together to mount a second-half surge, it marked the second time in Herrera’s three appearances in which the team overcame a deficit to earn a point. The first came two matches ago in a wild 2-2 Texas Derby draw against FC Dallas last weekend, in which Herrera came off the bench.

In between, a 3-1 defeat to Austin FC sparked a team meeting where the message was “stop talking about it and start being," Parker said.

And if Sunday is an indication, Herrera will allow his teammates to do more "being."