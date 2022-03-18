Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line

Gregg Berhalter was both frank and cagey Thursday evening as he discussed his roster for the US men’s national team ’s three enormous World Cup qualifiers at Mexico (March 24), home to Panama (March 27) and at Costa Rica (March 30), the final Concacaf Octagonal gauntlet that will determine whether the program returns to the sport’s largest stage this fall.

The coach named George Bello, Joe Scally, Shaq Moore and Sam Vines as leading options to be added to the squad should Dest be ruled out, noting that the replacement will need to be able to play left back.

“Regarding Sergiño, it's not great news,” said Berhalter, who called Dest “a one of a kind with his skill set” in his interview with SportsCenter’s Elle Duncan. “The initial diagnosis, it seems to be a hamstring injury, but we're going to get the final details tomorrow. But we may need to replace him and we've already identified candidates to replace him and we're already prepared to speak to him first thing tomorrow.”

Among many other topics broached over the half-hour media availability following the roster’s unveiling on ESPN’s SportsCenter, the freshest news was the strong likelihood that an injury sustained in FC Barcelona’s Europa League match earlier in the day will rob the Yanks of flashy fullback Sergiño Dest this month.

“The game’s on Thursday, the game’s on Sunday. There's not a runway here. So I think when this whole thing settles down, and hopefully we're in the World Cup and we have the June window, the September window, I think there'll be another opportunity for him where we can really start addressing where we think his deficiencies are, to be the starting center back in our pool.”

“I think that's unfair,” said the coach. “I hate to get detailed about this regarding an individual player, but when you look at the window in October, he had an injury … in November and January, we weren’t happy with his club form. Now he's back playing and now it becomes about what our game plan is for this window. And there's some details in his game that I talked to him that we need to improve to fit into our game model. And we don't have time on Tuesday to improve these things.

He later pushed back against the suggestion that his latest snub – combined with the selection of two center backs ( Aaron Long , Erik Palmer-Brown) with zero Octagonal experience so far – means Brooks is effectively out of the picture for good.

“I had a good conversation with him and explained to him that this is our thinking for the window. This is what we chose to do in this window, it doesn't determine his future with the national team. And I think that's a very important distinction,” said Berhalter.

One European-based defender who won’t take part in this window is John Brooks, who remains out of the picture since the first window of the Ocho despite a lengthy USMNT résumé and a good run of club form with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

Other key absences

With New England’s Matt Turner injured and Zack Steffen only just returned to availability with Manchester City, goalkeeper is a concern. After dismissing the rumor that Turner’s foot/ankle injury was linked to frostbite sustained in the frigid WCQ win over Honduras in Minnesota last month, Berhalter seemed to signal that Steffen remains his No. 1, though he said Ethan Horvath is “definitely in contention” to start given his run of games with Nottingham Forest.

“Regarding Zack, he's in full training,” the coach said of Steffen, who he called “traditionally the number-one goalkeeper” but did not name the starter. “Speaking to the Manchester City staff, they're confident enough to put them on the bench and he would have to play if there's an injury, and there's potential that he plays this weekend. So he's been training really well. We've been getting that feedback. And he's ready to go.”

Berhalter admitted that it will be impossible to truly replace Weston McKennie, the inspirational central midfielder ruled out for the rest of Juventus’ season by a broken foot, in both performance and personality terms.

He did give a vote of confidence to Sporting KC product Gianluca Busio for his tenacious efforts with Italian club Venezia and also listed Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Brenden Aaronson, Cristian Roldan and Yunus Musah as his main options for the twin No. 8s that are so critical to the functionality of his 4-3-3 formation.

Gio Reyna got a mention there too, though the NYCFC academy alum sounds more likely to be an impact substitute this month after only just returning to Borussia Dortmund’s gameday rosters.