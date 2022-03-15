Biggest questions facing Gregg Berhalter & the USMNT for final World Cup qualifying window

Full disclosure right here up at the top: I do not particularly care about the US men’s national team World Cup qualifier in Mexico on March 24 relative to the game that follows it, which is a must-win home qualifier vs. Panama on March 27.

The simple fact is that, in the scenario the US are facing, the juice just ain’t worth the squeeze at the Azteca. Of course it’d be nice to get a point, and it’d be legacy-defining in a ton of ways, for both the coaching staff and whichever players take the field, if the US were to get all three. But Mexico will be coming into this game as desperate as the US are (probably more), and while home-field advantage at the Azteca has slowly deteriorated over the past decade, it’s still quite literally the biggest mountain to climb in the region.

Thus, no matter what lineup the US put out in that game, a win is extremely unlikely. A draw is more likely, but still a low probability play, and spending the starters for a point in Mexico – an energy-sucking gambit which would then make it much more likely the US concede all three points at home in that all-important Panama match – would be, in a word, stupid.

So here is where I stand: The games that matter the most are the home qualifier vs. Panama and the final day (March 30) road qualifier at Costa Rica. Both of those come on short rest, and US squad rotation should be aimed at maximizing the chances of taking four points from those two games.

If they do that – take four points from those two games – the US will have qualified directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar no matter what happened in Mexico. If, however, they play the starters at the Azteca, come out of there with a heroic and exhausting point, then fall on their faces at home (either because the starters are spent, or because the back-ups get murked by Panama again), then that puts the US in a spot where they’d likely need to go to Costa Rica and get a win on the last day.

That is a nightmare, and it must be avoided.

All of this is my way of saying that the biggest question facing Gregg Berhalter this window is how to rotate his squad. And frankly, I think it’s a pretty easy answer: Put out a B Team to grind down El Tri on the road, plan on doing a line change at around the 60th minute of that game (four subs, please!), and keep the starters fresh for the two-game blitz of Los Canaleros and the Ticos.

Just keep in mind that a win over Panama means the US can finish no lower than fourth in the Ocho, and thus guarantee, at the very least, a trip to the one-game playoff (in Qatar!) against Oceania’s representative. It will be, without question, the most important game the US men’s national team has played since that trip to Couva four-and-a-half years ago. The Mexico game means nothing compared to that.

Everything has to be oriented toward maximizing the chances of winning that Panama game.