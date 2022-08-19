Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

G Higuain MIA

© Gonzalo Higuaín is tied for Inter Miami's scoring lead in 2022 with 8g/2a.

Need proof of Alejandro Pozuelo’s strong impact at Inter Miami CF? Ask one of the strikers the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP provides service to.

Gonzalo Higuain feels the No. 10 and his fellow Designated Player, acquired in early July via a trade with Toronto FC, has positively transformed his MLS career.

The former Argentine international, who has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and more, explained his vantage point before Miami welcome Toronto, Pozuelo’s former team, on Saturday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

“Without a doubt, he is a player who has helped me a lot because with him on the field, I don’t feel an obligation to drop back and get the ball,” said the 34-year-old, per a Miami Herald story. “I can play where I’ve played my whole career, up top as the No. 9.

“His arrival has made the team better, which you can see with our recent results. I am so happy that he came for what he contributes to the team and for motivating me to play better and allowing me to stay higher up in the attack.”

Their partnership has surfaced on the field, with Pozuelo (Week 25) and Higuain (Week 23) both earning MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors since the Spaniard arrived in south Florida.

That duo has combined for seven goals and four assists since Pozuelo debuted for Miami in a 3-2 win over Charlotte FC on July 16. And in head coach Phil Neville’s eyes, the stars’ on-field understanding has Higuain playing at his best level since joining the club in 2020.

“Last season we joked that we needed two Gonzalos, one to pass the ball to Gonzalo and one Gonzalo to finish,” Neville said. “Now he trusts the players to pass him the ball and that’s why he’s staying higher, he’s getting more chances in behind.

“His goal against Montréal was sensational, especially his movement. He now has great trust in Pozuelo and Bryce [Duke] to make that pass for him and that’s why we’re seeing Gonzalo play the best he has in three or four seasons.”

All told, Miami’s DPs have sparked a 3W-1L-2D run that has them eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Herons are even on points (33) with two teams for the seventh-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, but below rival Orlando City SC on tiebreakers.

For more from Higuain, check out Michelle Kaufman’s entire Miami Herald story here.

Inter Miami CF Alejandro Pozuelo Gonzalo Higuaín

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance
Player Availability Report
More News
More News
Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain: How Alejandro Pozuelo's arrival changed Inter Miami
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Is a first-time champion in the cards?
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 23
Explaining how Matias Pellegrini joined NYCFC from Inter Miami
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Explaining how Matias Pellegrini joined NYCFC from Inter Miami
Ranking the best attacking trios in MLS
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Ranking the best attacking trios in MLS
Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer
Transfer Tracker

Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer
More News
Video
Video
2022 So Far with Aaron Long
1:42

2022 So Far with Aaron Long
Drake Callender and Bob Bradley Preview Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
1:26

Drake Callender and Bob Bradley Preview Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
John Tolkin and Pat Noonan Preview New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
1:10

John Tolkin and Pat Noonan Preview New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
DeAndre Yedlin on Inter Miami CF's Team
2:13

DeAndre Yedlin on Inter Miami CF's Team
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023