Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 26

Volleys were the main course in MLS Week 26, alongside a sumptuous free kick for dessert, comprising the latest AT&T 5G Goal of the Week-eligible field.

Toronto FC defender Domenico Criscito set a high bar in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution, perfectly striking Michael Bradley’s cross – straight out of midair – into the top corner of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic’s net. The Italian veteran’s left-footed golazo from atop the box stood as the late equalizer and his first tally in MLS.

Another of Toronto’s Italian summertime arrivals entered the race in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Inter Miami CF, as Lorenzo Insigne’s sliding volley brought the visitors back level in the first half. The forward caught Federico Bernardeschi’s deflected shot before it landed, leaving goalkeeper Drake Callender with no chance.

Cade Cowell’s second goal of the season then reminded everyone of his lofty potential, volleying home the winner in San Jose’s 2-1 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC. The 18-year-old homegrown forward’s venomous, right-footed shot off Tommy Thompson’s cross brought the sell-out crowd at PayPal Park to its feet in the 77th minute.

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar, in his latest push for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, provided a stunning free kick that completed his brace in a 4-0 rout of FC Dallas Sunday at GEODIS Park. His right-footed curler picked out the top corner, evading goalkeeper Maarten Paes’s dive.

