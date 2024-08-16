Gonçalves, Gómez & more: Inside Real Salt Lake's summer transfer window

“So we saw it as a year where Chicho is putting up big numbers and we needed to support him and harness that as much as possible rather than do a slow build. It's looking to accelerate it with a singing here or there.”

“We feel we have some guys doing really, really well in terms of production and you have to harness that when it's happening,” Schmid told MLSsoccer.com. “You see it all the time. A guy puts up insane numbers one year, then next year he's still really good, but maybe not quite the same.

With Pablo Mastroeni’s team third in the Western Conference standings, and star striker Chicho Arango leading the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid sought to strike while the iron was hot.

They also acquired rising Polish youth international winger Dominik Marczuk for reportedly around $1.5 million, fresh off a title-winning season and being named the 2023-24 Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Season. Marczuk inked a long-term U22 Intiative deal.

“ … If we can have difference-makers like Diogo, Diego [Luna], Chicho, [Matt] Crooks and those players who make a difference on the attacking end, we think we can compete with anyone regardless of who they've added. The belief and confidence the guys have in our game model and what we're doing transcends that.”

“We wanted to capitalize and improve the team now and compete with the top tier,” Schmid said. “It's a different profile for us. Diogo Gonçalves doesn't maybe have the name recognition as Giroud or Marco Reus and those types of players. But we feel he's the type of guy who will enhance what we're doing.

RSL believe Gonçalves, a prime-age playmaker with his own impressive C.V., can be just as impactful.

LAFC added iconic French striker Olivier Giroud and LA Galaxy landed German midfielder Marco Reus . Both were free transfers, with Giroud leaving AC Milan and Reus previously at Borussia Dortmund. Their résumés are littered with World Cup appearances, trophies at some of Europe's biggest clubs and UEFA Champions League glory.

RSL’s newest Designated Player, the Portuguese No. 10 arrives from Danish Superliga powerhouse FC Copenhagen for reportedly around $3 million. Gonçalves previously played at Benfica with Arango, and RSL expect the 27-year-old will “jump in and hit the ground running.” Negotiations were tough before RSL ultimately secured their "top prospect."

Gómez to leave

There are outgoings, too, none more prominent than Andrés Gómez.

While a deal’s not formally announced, RSL are expected to transfer the Colombian forward to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes for $11 million plus add-ons. It’ll be among the top 15 most-expensive outgoing moves in league history, a short 18 months after he arrived for around $3 million (then a club-record fee) from Millonarios FC.

“We didn't want to sell Andrés this summer,” Schmid said. “We preferred to sell him in the winter, but an eight-figure offer doesn’t come around often.”

Gómez is RSL’s second-leading scorer, tallying 22 goal contributions (13g/9a) alongside Arango’s 28 goal contributions (17g/11a). The 21-year-old, after a stop-and-start first season, leveled up alongside Arango and Luna.

“Last year, the impression of him was raw, tons of speed, kind of erratic and unpredictable,” Schmid said. “I think he kept the unpredictability, he's obviously very fast as well. But I think his vision and ability to play dangerous passes in the box was pretty underrated. I thought it was something he had last year. … And this year, playing with Chicho and the ability to score is what finally clicked for him.”

Gómez will be RSL’s second major outgoing deal this summer after Fidel Barajas joined LIGA MX’s Chivas in early July. The 18-year-old Mexican youth international spent six months in Claret-and-Cobalt, plucked from USL Championship side Charleston Battery before his reported $4 million move.

“Chivas were interested in Fidel when he was in Charleston,” Schmid explained. “They maintained the interest and kept poking us and exploring it and exploring it. Eventually, it got to a point where we felt if we held onto him, we didn't think we could make him much more valuable than this in the next 18-24 months. We should probably make this deal now.