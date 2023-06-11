Golden Boot?! Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wants it "every year"

The 28-year-old isn’t quite on that goal-a-game clip, but he’s now scored 10 goals in 14 appearances (837 minutes) – the fastest rate in club history. Giakoumakis is also only the second player in league history to have that kind of production out of the gate.

Mission accomplished Saturday night, as the Greek international striker scored a goal and set up another in the Five Stripes' 3-1 victory over D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With his goal tonight, @ATLUTD forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (10 goals, 766 minutes) became the second player in @MLS history to score his first 10 career goals in under 800 career minutes. Mamadou Diallo (11 goals, 779 minutes) is the only other player to accomplish the feat. pic.twitter.com/lfk17tl8vx

Giakoumakis, who signed a Designated Player contract in February after competing for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, is now tied atop the league with 10 goals, joining Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC). But all three have played north of 1,000 minutes this season.

The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi is very much another aspiration for Giakoumakis, who previously finished as the top scorer in Scotland with Celtic and VVV-Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie.

“Every year. I mean, c’mon, let’s be honest. I’m a striker. It has to be in my mind,” said Giakoumakis, who was brought in to kickstart the club's post-Josef Martínez era. “It has to be in my mind first of all in order to give me extra motivation. Every single game I have to stay focused, I have to find my own motivation. That’s my first one. Whenever I feel I have to score in every single game, it means I also have to help the team more. Whenever I score, my team has an advantage. That’s why it’s in my mind always.”

Atlanta United are now unbeaten in their last six league contests (2W-0L-4D), with Giakoumakis scoring five goals in that stretch.