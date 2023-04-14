Gold Cup 2023 draw results: USMNT to face Jamaica, Nicaragua and Team TBD

The US men’s national team learned their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup draw results Friday afternoon, placing in Group A alongside Jamaica, Nicaragua and a to-be-determined qualifier.
The last team will be known June 20 via whoever wins Prelims Match 9. Curaçao, Saint Kitts and Nevis, French Guiana and Sint Maarten – four Caribbean nations – are all in the mix.
Game schedules and stadium details will be announced at a later date.
The USMNT enter the biannual regional tournament as defending champions, having beaten Mexico 1-0 in August 2021 behind a game-winning header from Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson.
Friday's draw was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the final will be held on July 16. The group stage begins June 24, and this summer's games will be held across 14 metropolitan areas and 15 stadiums, mainly in the United States.
The 2023 Gold Cup is one of two competitions the USMNT will play this summer, as they've also qualified for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. They're similarly the defending CNL champions over Mexico, who they'll meet in a June 15 semifinal.
It remains to be seen what type of roster the USMNT will have for the Gold Cup, meaning if it's MLS-heavy, European-heavy or a mix. It's also an open-ended question of whether interim coach Anthony Hudson will still be leading the group. The US Soccer Federation has stated they'd like to hire a new coach by the "end of the summer" amid a technical leadership overhaul.