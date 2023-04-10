2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: Host cities and stadiums

Concacaf announced on Monday the 14 metropolitan areas and 15 stadiums that will host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup matches. The list features eight MLS stadiums, including newly-built soccer-specific grounds CITYPARK ( St. Louis CITY SC ) and TQL Stadium ( FC Cincinnati ).

The tournament will run from June 16 to July 16, with the final to be played at SoFi Stadium (home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers). The month-long event complements a slate of continental soccer this summer as the Concacaf Champions League final takes place June 4 and the Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played from June 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 2023 Leagues Cup tournament will also see all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX play from July 21-August 19. Both leagues will pause for the duration of that tournament.

Held every two years, the Gold Cup was last won in 2021 by the US men's national team over Mexico.

Gold Cup: MLS host stadiums

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

- Charlotte, NC Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

- Chicago, IL TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

- Cincinnati, OH DRV PNK Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Fort Lauderdale, FL Red Bull Arena - Harrison, NJ

- Harrison, NJ Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, TX

- Houston, TX CITYPARK - St. Louis, MO

- St. Louis, MO BMO Field - Toronto, Canada

Gold Cup: Non-MLS host stadiums