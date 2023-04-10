2023 Concacaf Gold Cup: Host cities and stadiums

Concacaf announced on Monday the 14 metropolitan areas and 15 stadiums that will host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup matches. The list features eight MLS stadiums, including newly-built soccer-specific grounds CITYPARK (St. Louis CITY SC) and TQL Stadium (FC Cincinnati).
The tournament will run from June 16 to July 16, with the final to be played at SoFi Stadium (home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers). The month-long event complements a slate of continental soccer this summer as the Concacaf Champions League final takes place June 4 and the Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played from June 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nev.
The 2023 Leagues Cup tournament will also see all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX play from July 21-August 19. Both leagues will pause for the duration of that tournament.
Held every two years, the Gold Cup was last won in 2021 by the US men's national team over Mexico.
Gold Cup: MLS host stadiums
- Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
- Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
- TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, OH
- DRV PNK Stadium - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Red Bull Arena - Harrison, NJ
- Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, TX
- CITYPARK - St. Louis, MO
- BMO Field - Toronto, Canada
Gold Cup: Non-MLS host stadiums
- AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
- State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ
- NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
- SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
- Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA
- Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
Hosting highlights
With Toronto FC's BMO Field included as a host stadium, the Gold Cup returns to Canada for the first time since 2015, when BMO Field hosted a group-stage doubleheader.
The 2023 tournament will also feature four stadiums hosting matches for the first time: TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), CITYPARK (St. Louis), Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego) and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles metro area). While LA and San Diego have previously hosted Gold Cup matches in different stadiums, Cincinnati and St. Louis will be first-time Gold Cup host cities.
2023 Gold Cup Draw
The 2023 Gold Cup Draw will take place live on Friday, April 14 at an in-person event at Ingelwood's SoFi Stadium. The event begins at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS2 (USA), One Soccer (Canada), TUDN (USA and Mexico) and ESPN (Central America and Caribbean).