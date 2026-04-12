GOLAZO! LAFC homegrown Jude Terry's first MLS goal is a beauty

LAFC ’s 17-year-old homegrown opened his scoring account in stunning fashion, first-timing a long-range curler into the upper right-hand corner during Saturday’s visit to the Portland Timbers .

Terry, a US youth international, made an instant impact in his first MLS start and second overall appearance with the Black & Gold, shouldering the offensive load amid head coach Marc Dos Santos' multiple lineup changes.

However, Terry wasn't the only LAFC homegrown who contributed to the cause at Providence Park.

Midfielder Matt Evans, making his first MLS start, assisted Terry on his 49th-minute banger. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Cabral Carter also made his LAFC debut after coming off the bench to replace the injured Thomas Hasal.

Unfortunately, a second-half stoppage-time goal from Kevin Kelsy handed the Black & Gold their first loss of the season. They also saw their record-breaking streak without conceding a goal end at 571 minutes, the fourth-longest single-season shutout streak in MLS history.