GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United

MLSsoccer staff

Christian Benteke may have supplied an AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year candidate.

WATCH: Christian Benteke gets on his bike for DC United

dc_benteke_christian_hea_1080x1080
Christian Benteke
Forward · D.C. United

With a brilliant bicycle kick, D.C. United's Belgian international forward produced the spectacular in the Black-and-Red's 3-0 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night.

Benteke, who signed in MLS last summer from English Premier League side Crystal Palace, sent the Audi Field fans into a frenzy in the 75th minute by acrobatically launching home Charlotte's failed clearance with his back to goal.

This Matchday 10 gem gives Benteke five goals on the season in 10 games. D.C. United won their third straight match with the additional help of Taxi Fountas' first-half penalty kick and homegrown Jacob Greene's icing the cake deep into second-half stoppage time.

With the Designated Player No. 9 leading the way, things are coming together nicely of late for Wayne Rooney and company.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday D.C. United Christian Benteke

Related Stories

Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match
Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares
Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
More News
GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United

GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United
Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match

Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match
Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares

Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares
DC United sign veteran striker Erik Hurtado
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign veteran striker Erik Hurtado
Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal
Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Nashville-Atlanta become the next great MLS rivalry?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Nashville-Atlanta become the next great MLS rivalry?
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC | April 29, 2023
5:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC | April 29, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati | April 29, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati | April 29, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF | April 29, 2023
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF | April 29, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: DC United vs. Charlotte FC | April 29, 2023
6:27

HIGHLIGHTS: DC United vs. Charlotte FC | April 29, 2023
More Video