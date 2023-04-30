GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United

Christian Benteke may have supplied an AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year candidate.

WATCH: Christian Benteke gets on his bike for DC United

With a brilliant bicycle kick, D.C. United's Belgian international forward produced the spectacular in the Black-and-Red's 3-0 win over Charlotte FC Saturday night.

Benteke, who signed in MLS last summer from English Premier League side Crystal Palace, sent the Audi Field fans into a frenzy in the 75th minute by acrobatically launching home Charlotte's failed clearance with his back to goal.

This Matchday 10 gem gives Benteke five goals on the season in 10 games. D.C. United won their third straight match with the additional help of Taxi Fountas' first-half penalty kick and homegrown Jacob Greene's icing the cake deep into second-half stoppage time.