Goalfests steal the show, Austin flaunt contender credentials & more from Week 23

Sunday greetings, everyone. I’ve been tasked with delivering the difficult news that Armchair Analyst and professional Gonzalo Higuain impersonator Matt Doyle has headed for the hills and was last spotted foraging for wild berries somewhere east of the Hudson River Valley.

So as the local authorities map out the terrain and mull their rescue plan, weekend wrap duties have fallen to yours truly. Thankfully MLS Week 23 gave me plenty of material to work with, first and foremost those two truly batty 4-4s on Saturday, which is a decent enough place to start.

As often as the #MLSAfterDark klaxon has been sounded over the years, this clustering of barnburners was pretty unprecedented:

From goals off the kickoff to first-half hat tricks to late chaos, Minnesota United , the Portland Timbers , Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati had the statisticians working feverishly with the number of historical records and curiosities they logged in the space of a few hours at Allianz Field and DRV PNK Stadium.

4 - For the first time in @MLS history, two matches on a single day have ended with both teams scoring at least four goals. Madness. pic.twitter.com/izq7LyNQHF

It’s conventional wisdom to say that the visitors should walk away feeling better about these results, and the Timbers bench, at least, sure looked more pleased at full time in St. Paul. I’m going to push back against that a bit, however. There’s now barely two months left in the regular season, and all four of these sides not only dropped precious points that had been in their grasp, but also dropped hints about their own weaknesses.

While all that open, breathless, ragged soccer (and woeful game management) in Minnesota and Florida was delighting neutrals, six other teams around the league were plodding towards the other end of the spectrum with 0-0 draws, a feast-or-famine scenario that feels both odd and strangely MLSian. (It should surprise none of you that we’ll spend more time on the drunk games.)

They can both say they’ve exited the basketcase category, and I expect one or even both of them to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Both have dramatically elevated their collective resilience. They’ve both got a couple of confident, productive No. 9s to lead the line ( Brandon Vazquez , who has blossomed into an stone cold killer, Brenner ; the resurgent Gonzalo Higuain , Leo Campana ), and delightful playmakers to feed them ( Lucho Acosta , Alejandro Pozuelo ).

We can go easier on the Loons considering that they just finished the month of July undefeated and remain in the top echelon of the Western Conference. They remain who we think they are, still heavily reliant on Bebelo Reynoso , hoping each week that one or two from Luis Amarilla , Franco Fragapane , Bongi Hlongwane or anyone else steps up to complement their No. 10 or at least divert their opponent’s attention.

Saturday’s feverish slugfest in SoFla was a torrid summer affair, and we’ll all remember it fondly. Alas, a good bit more coherence is necessary when cuffing season arrives this fall.

But those brain farts in midfield to allow swift transitions? The untimely sleepiness in their own penalty boxes? The obvious inability to put their foot on the ball and take the sting out of a game when necessary? That suggests any 2022 postseason sojourns will be brief.

So listen, I was about as skeptical of the whole “Austin FC as title contenders” concept as anyone when the idea took shape back in the spring.

The Verde had clearly stacked up some decent talent, their home-field advantage is on par with just about anyone else in MLS and Josh Wolff’s positional-play system seemed like a decent enough framework for the group. But even with last season’s hard lessons, they still had the air of an expansion honeymoon about them; I (and others) needed to see more.

Well, August is here, ATX are just four points off the Supporters’ Shield pace set by LAFC and fresh off their eighth road win of the season, Saturday’s 2-0 defeat of woebegone, hard-luck, can’t-catch-a-break Sporting Kansas City. No one has won more away from home than Austin – a sequence of results that have been as much about resilience and resourcefulness as much as pretty passing patterns. And in a league where the visitors almost always struggle, that means something.

“I'm really pleased with the maturity of the group, again, going on the road,” said Wolff, whose side had a whopping three goals waved off for offside, after this latest W. “We talk about what's made us good on the road, being tough to play against, tough to break down. We created a number of chances tonight, to only grab two was disappointing.”

Sebastian Driussi has been a revelation for the second-year club, and beyond his abundance of end product, it’s important to note how teammates like Brad Stuver talk about him (I wrote more about that here). The very best Designated Players have a buoyant effect on those around them, and you can see Driussi’s in the way guys like Diego Fagundez and Maxi Urruti are their best selves around him.