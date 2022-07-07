Goal involvements from Designated Players: Which MLS teams are on top?

So far in 2022, more than halfway through the season, which MLS teams have gotten the most goal involvements from their Designated Players? Which groups have played the most minutes?

Enough caveats? Caveats are always fun, aren't they? Anyway. The below table, entering Week 19, is sorted by total goals + assists by DPs.

Roster builds are diverse; more DP spots are going to non-attackers. And qualities of MLS rosters are increasing to not be as top-heavy. Seven of the top 11 goal-scorers so far are not DPs, while three of the top eight assist leaders are not DPs.

While a group of successful (and healthy) DPs goes a long way toward determining success in a salary-capped and structured league, it is not a binary, direct correlation with no exceptions. It also goes without saying that goal involvements are not the only way to measure a successful group of Designated Players (three maximum per team).

Quick notes

• Teams who have all three DP spots dedicated to attacking players (Orlando City SC, New England Revolution, Portland Timbers and FC Dallas) all make up the top four. New England got considerable help from Adam Buksa, who departed last month and was replaced by forward Giacomo Vrioni, who will debut at some point in the next few weeks.

• Inter Miami CF have stayed competitive despite being in the middle of a roster evolution and essentially getting nothing from their DP spots so far. Rodolfo Pizarro is at Liga MX's CF Monterrey on loan (still counts as a DP), while Gonzalo Higuain was benched early in the season for Leo Campana. With only Higuain on the roster, Miami have gotten the fewest minutes from DPs. Now, they'll have Alejandro Pozuelo fill their final spot after a blockbuster trade with Toronto FC.

• LAFC have the best minutes per goal involvement rate, with Carlos Vela or Brian Rodriguez contributing to a goal on average once every 112 minutes. The Supporters' Shield leaders have an open DP spot they're looking to fill with a No. 9.

• CF Montréal have one DP in Victor Wanyama, a defensive midfielder. He isn't expected to be involved in goals.