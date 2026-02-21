San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Jonathan González

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Jonathan González, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Mexican international is under contract through 2026 with club options through June 2027 and 2027-28.

González was a free agent after last playing for FC Juárez in LIGA MX.

"We’re pleased to sign Jonathan González," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena. "Jonathan is a seasoned veteran with experience in LIGA MX and at the international level who adds depth to our midfield."

At the first team level, González has 2g/2a in 190 matches across all competitions. He's primarily featured for LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, with Minnesota United FC among his various loan stops.

The California native represented the US extensively at the youth level, then made a one-time switch to Mexico in 2018. He's earned three caps with El Tri.

“I’m excited to come back home to the Bay Area and play for the Earthquakes," said González. "We had a strong preseason, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the team in 2026."

San Jose open their 2026 season on Saturday evening when they host Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).