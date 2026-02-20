A letter from Commissioner Don Garber

MLS is Back!

As we kick off the 2026 season, there has never been a more exciting time for our League. The return of the FIFA World Cup to our region is a seminal moment that is driving unprecedented energy and momentum throughout MLS and the sport of soccer in the U.S. and Canada.

Beginning this season, every MLS match will be available on Apple TV. Moving to Apple TV allows us to reach an even larger audience and reflects our commitment to making MLS easier to find, easier to watch, and more accessible than ever – while giving fans the added value of Apple TV’s outstanding programming.

As North America welcomes the world, we will pause league play in late May to celebrate the World Cup so fans, players, and communities can fully experience this historic event. All 13 host cities are home to MLS clubs. A record number of MLS players will represent their countries, while MLS stadiums and training facilities will host several of the world’s leading national teams. When our season resumes in the days leading up to the World Cup Final, the momentum behind our League will be incredible.

This season once again features major milestones and marquee moments. On April 4, Inter Miami CF will open Miami Freedom Park, MLS’s newest soccer stadium. After the World Cup, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will take place in Charlotte on July 29, followed by Leagues Cup in August as we renew our rivalry with LIGA MX.

Decision Day on Nov. 7 will set the stage for the postseason, and later that month comes a month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 18.

At this landmark moment for our League and the sport in North America, we thank you for your support of your local club and MLS. Enjoy the season!