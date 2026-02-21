Houston Dynamo sign homegrown midfielder Matthew Arana

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Matthew Arana to a homegrown contract, the club announced Saturday.

The 15-year-old is the youngest first-team signing in Dynamo history and is under contract through the 2027-2028 season with options through 2029-30.

“Houston is a proud soccer city teeming with young talent,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “One of our goals when we arrived at the club was to provide opportunities for this talent to realize their dreams of becoming professional soccer players in their hometown. I am very proud to announce the signing of Matthew Arana, a native Houstonian, to a homegrown contract with the Dynamo.

"He made the most of his opportunities since joining the Dynamo Academy in 2021, advancing quickly through our pathway and making an impact at the first team level this preseason. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Arana joined the Dynamo Academy at age 11 and progressed to the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, logging one assist in five appearances in 2025.

Internationally, Arana has represented Mexico at the U-15 level.

Houston open their 2026 campaign on Saturday when they host the Chicago Fire (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).