Nashville SC sign Sam Surridge to contract extension

Nashville SC have signed forward Sam Surridge to a contract extension through 2027-28 with an option through 2028-29, the club announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old English striker has contributed 52g/10a in 88 matches across all competitions since arriving in July 2023 from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Surridge is one of Nashville's three Designated Players alongside Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza.

"Sam has been a key contributor to our club’s success, and pledging his future to the club demonstrates how important a figure he is to Nashville SC," said Mike Jacobs, the club's president of soccer operations and general manager.

"We are excited for Sam to continue to pursue club and individual honors here with us."

Last season, Surridge's 24 goals were tied with LAFC's Denis Bouanga for second in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings, behind only Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi.

He was also a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist and MLS All-Star in 2025.

"Ever since I arrived in Nashville, the love and support from the fans and the club have made it feel like home, and I am delighted to extend my contract," said Surridge.

"From my debut against Club América to winning the US Open Cup last season, these memories motivate me to achieve even more and create additional history with the team. We have a special group that can achieve great things this season and in the future, and I am proud and excited to be part of the club moving forward."

Nashville begin the 2026 season on Saturday when they host the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).