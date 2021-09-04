Friday Takeaways: What we learned as Week 23 kicked off

Amid a busy week to kick off Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, MLS action resumed on Friday with four games that continued to shape the race for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Here are the big takeaways from the night.

But Friday was far more than just another good result for New England. It also saw Carles Gil return from injury. While the Revs coped admirably well without their playmaker, they are a different team with him pulling the strings. As evidence of how good he's been in 2021, Gil remains the MVP frontrunner despite a month on the sidelines.

The victory means that, after the rare hiccup against New York City FC last time out, the Revs are now back on pace to surpass LAFC's record regular-season points haul. With 54 points from 24 games, Bruce Arena's team has 2.17 PPG, just ahead of LAFC's 2.12 from two years ago.

The New England Revolution were not at their best on Friday at the Philadelphia Union in a game where both teams were missing key players. But, as so often in recent weeks, they found a way to win. That the victory came despite being down a man for more than 30 minutes, after Arnor Traustason was shown two yellow cards, only made it all the more impressive.

It was a big night in the Eastern Conference with four of the top five teams in action. It was also a night, though, that reinforced the reality that when it comes to securing top spot in the East come the regular season's end, there is only one team in the race.

There are now two men, though, who have more goals + assists than Gil in MLS this year. On Friday, Hany Mukhtar joined Daniel Salloi on a league-high 18 after his two-goal effort in Nashville's hugely impressive 3-1 win over NYCFC. And that box score doesn't even do the German DP justice, as it was also his threatening cross that led to an NYCFC defender putting the ball the ball in his own net for Nashville's other goal of the evening.

"When you think about his development over the course of 18 months, he’s moved into another gear. Another gear," Nashville head coach Gary Smith said of Mukhtar in his postgame availability. "I’ve got to say, the work that [assistant coach] Steve Guppy does with him behind the scenes, you know, there’s a lot of time and effort looking at footage. OK, ‘what might you have done in that situation?’. A lot of individual work on the field, a lot of confidence building. When things weren’t going well last year — it sometimes takes that patience and that connection to get the very best out of someone. And he’s certainly playing at a wonderful level at the moment."