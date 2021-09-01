What Diego Rossi's loan to Fenerbahce says about LAFC's present and future

“From the day he arrived, I supported him with the idea that some day he would go,” Bradley told media on a virtual press conference. “The job was to push him, challenge him and help him get better. I feel like the two of us had a really good working relationship and I’m really proud of him.”

The electric winger, now 23, hit the ground running. Rossi scored LAFC’s first-ever goal in their inaugural game, the only tally in their first-ever win. Rossi played an integral role in the club’s record-setting 2019 season, winning the Supporters’ Shield en route to setting a new league record for single-season points. With reigning MVP Carlos Vela sidelined for most of 2020, Rossi earned a Best XI selection, won the Golden Boot presented by Audi and was named MLS Young Player of the Year.

Rossi was among the first players acquired by LAFC ahead of their expansion season, then to a Young Designated Player deal. A rising teenager in Uruguay, Rossi was the first in a clear plan of identifying young talent, developing that player and helping them move on to greater heights in their career when the time was right. Rossi, head coach Bob Bradley and GM John Thorrington spoke of this day while meeting together at a hotel in Uruguay ahead of Rossi joining LAFC.

Diego Rossi ’s potential club-record transfer to Fenerbache has been more than four years in the making.

✍️🧵 I say goodbye to #LAFC with the calmness and happiness of having given my everything as a person and as a professional. I really enjoyed the Club, the city, and especially you, the fans. pic.twitter.com/wYhmG18rxn

It’s also fitting that Rossi is the first major outbound move, given he was the Black & Gold's first player signed with this vision.

Compatriot Brian Rodriguez was loaned to Spanish second-tier club UD Almeria last February, though returned in the summer after a tepid half-season. Rossi is technically on loan to Fenerbahce, but sources tell MLSsoccer.com the overwhelming expectation is that this move will become permanent.

“It’s an exciting day for LAFC, it’s the fulfillment of a plan and vision in place from day one,” said Thorrington, who's also the club's co-president. “To identify young talent, develop that young talent and move them on in a way that’s beneficial for both the player and the club. It’s not lost on us that Diego was the first player apart of that vision. He was signed with this exact plan in mind.”

LAFC have since acquired several players 22 or younger with this model in mind. Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella, Diego Palacios and Rodriguez have been the club’s higher-profile young acquisitions since Rossi.

Rossi’s move came as windows across Europe were closing for the summer, something that happened in MLS nearly a month ago, meaning LAFC are limited in options to use their valuable DP spot to bolster their squad for the remainder of 2021. MLS clubs can only sign free agents ahead of the 2021 Roster Freeze Date of Sept. 15, given the Secondary Transfer Window has passed.