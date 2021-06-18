Four most interesting things about USMNT's 60-man Gold Cup preliminary roster

The 60-man Gold Cup rosters dropped Friday morning . There were a lot of familiar names, and a lot of somewhat unfamiliar ones, and the fact that USA coach Gregg Berhalter is obviously not bringing his first team to this tournament kind of makes the whole thing more fun. There are known unknowns and unknown unknowns at play here, and that’s kind of awesome.

So let’s look at the four things about this roster that caught my eye.

At the same time, Akinola was struggling to get on the field for his club side, Toronto FC . His prolific goalscoring as a winger in the youth ranks wasn’t translating, and he lacked the playmaking nous to bring anything else to the table out wide. And that is when the transition to center forward began.

Despite how prolific he was, Akinola was never precisely a centerpiece of those US teams, and actually fell out of then-US U-20 head coach Tab Ramos’s plans ahead of the 2019 U-20 World Cup. He was one of the last cuts.

Ayo Akinola was born in Detroit but grew up in Canada . He’s a citizen of both countries, though had repped the US exclusively at the youth level. And he was prolific for both the US U-17s and US U-20s.

Akinola, who's roughly the same age as Daryl Dike, Josh Sargent and Jonathan David (more on that in a second!), burst onto the scene last year as a pure, channel-running No. 9 and scored at a higher rate in MLS than Dike did. He then got a USMNT call-up in a friendly and scored there, as well.

Then … he accepted a Canada call-up. He didn’t play (he was ill all winter), but it turns out that accepting the call-up for Canada’s January camp was a tell, and the kid appears ready to commit to playing for the country where he was raised rather than the country of his birth.

I get it. David and Cyle Larin are the first-choice strikers in Canada’s current 3-5-2, with Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini as the primary back-up. That’s a better group than the US can currently boast, but the difference is that Cavallini’s approaching 30 and David is more of a second striker than a true No. 9. So while the path is crowded at the moment, I would wager that there’s more playing time to be won over the course of the next decade for Canada than there is for the US.

That’s not to say Akinola can’t be better than Sargent, Dike, Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok or anyone else coming through the ranks for the US. He might already be! Akinola scored at a higher rate in MLS than Dike did last year, remember, and it’s not like Sargent is a sure thing. Same with Siebatcheu, and same with the other young US strikers on this Gold Cup preliminary roster: the likes of Mason Toye, Ricardo Pepi and Cade Cowell.

But from a “where is there going to be more playing time available?” perspective, I really do understand Canada as a better landing spot for him. And given that the US hadn’t really prioritized him over the past few years until his breakout season, I completely understand how he didn’t feel compelled to stay with the US.

He’d have to file a one-time switch to represent Canada this summer, by the way. And once that’s filed, that’s that. It’s a one-time switch and there’s no going back.