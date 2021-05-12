Midweek Analyst: FC Cincy's reboot, Miami's pace & Young Player of the Week

The hope, I would say, is that this weekend provides a reboot for FC Cincinnati . The Queen City club came into MLS in 2019 with a huge fanbase and similarly large expectations, and through four games they were living up to them, going 2-1-1 to open their inaugural season.

That was two years ago, and things were good. It feels like a million years ago, though, and things since then have not been good. Things, rather, have been bad. Cincy are just 8-10-38 with a -78 goal differential in 56 regular-season games following that promising four-game start, inflicting 24 months of on-field misery upon that still large but now impatient fanbase. Maybe more damning than the overall record: Of the 10 different coaches Cincy have beaten in MLS, eight of them were removed in the subsequent weeks or months (or in Frank De Boer’s case, days).

If you lose to FC Cincinnati, chances are you’re about to lose your job.

Cincy’s ownership and front office have not sat idly by. The coaches have been changed, the GM has been changed, the analytics department has been changed and the vast, vast majority of the roster has been changed. And it’s all mostly kept changing, with little to suggest that things are actually getting better.

You could even argue that things have gotten worse. FC Cincinnati have taken just one of the last 24 points on offer across the end of last year and the start of this one, and have won once in their past 15 games. That 15-game stretch represents 60 percent of Jaap Stam’s tenure as manager. This does not seem tenable.

And yet, hope arrives this weekend in the form of the glorious new TQL Stadium opener, when they host Inter Miami (4 pm ET | FOX & FOX Deportes). Consider it a second crack at a first impression, a reboot or rebirth of the sort that Sporting KC underwent 10 years ago when they opened their own beautiful stadium. Copying that blueprint has to be the model.

So how do Stam and GM Gerard Nijkamp fix everything that’s gone wrong? Well, they need to start by not focusing on “everything” and instead focus on the most basic thing: Get some pressure to the damn ball! Be hard to play against by getting the XI working with each other and forcing opponents into lower-percentage passes and out of high-leverage areas. Stop giving up so many goals because there is little to suggest, even after this winter’s massive outlay on attacking talent, that there’s enough firepower in the roster to win games 3-2.