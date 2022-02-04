Four major MLS roster holes that need addressing before the 2022 season

Let’s take a closer look at the biggest gaps around the league that are yet to be filled…

The European transfer window may have slammed shut – if you’re just diving back into league news following the international break, Tom Bogert has a must-read deadline day primer to catch you up on the comings, goings and players staying put (for now) – but that doesn’t mean business is done for MLS teams looking to fill roster holes.

Smoke seems to be turning to fire when it comes to the prospect of Venezuela and Granada winger Darwin Machis filling Charlotte’s biggest roster hole.

What do they need? A difference-maker on the wing, specifically the left side of Miguel Angel Ramirez’s 4-3-3 formation.

Striker Vinicius Mello is a U22 Initiative player with big-time upside, and defensive midfielder Jordy Alcivar won’t necessarily be classified as a Young DP like when he was signed. But it took until late January for Charlotte to pull the trigger on a DP: Polish striker Karol Swiderski , who arrived from Greek club PAOK for a reported $5 million.

The new boys haven’t rushed to fill their Designated Player spots. Sporting director Zoran Krneta has been adamant that patience is the name of the game for the expansion side, and Charlotte FC ’s gone about their business relatively quietly despite the spotlight that comes with a first-ever roster build.

Machís Headed for Charlotte | @cantogoles After some rumors had surfaced, Nohra reports that Granada forward Darwin Machís will travel to the United States for medical tests after the Uruguay game today. Machís would join Makoun at the club, making his North American debut. pic.twitter.com/rir8BUF3K6

If Charlotte can get a deal over the line, they’ll feel comfortable heading into MLS is Back weekend with a roster that, on paper, ought to be able to compete from Day 1.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old is primarily a left winger for Granada, and his profile appears to be the perfect complement to Swiderski, Cristian "Titi" Ortiz and Ramirez’s system. He’s a dribbler and a crosser, ranking among the top attacking midfielders and wingers in La Liga in both categories. He’s among the most active La Liga wingers against the ball as well.

With Alan Pulido out for the year (knee surgery), the depth chart at No. 9 for Peter Vermes is Khiry Shelton and that’s about it, unless Daniel Salloi gets pulled off the wing. Taking Robert Beric in the Re-Entry Draft was a smart flyer, though negotiations ultimately didn’t work out with the former Chicago Fire FC DP, and Sporting Kansas City are still sniffing around trying to find another starting-caliber forward as opening day approaches.

Vermes on adding a Striker: "We're fully focused on adding another player in that position." He also confirmed they are open to a loan at that position to find a player and that the team needs another guy that position. #SportingKC

The complicating factor is that Sporting don’t have a DP spot to work with to replace Pulido. The positive spin is that Kansas City were basically the same team in 2021 with and without the Mexican international in the starting lineup. You can see the split below:

That’s mostly just spin, however. It worked out, in less-than-ideal circumstances, to give Vermes’ group the Western Conference's No. 3 seed. This time around, Sporting KC need to fill a full season’s production and minutes, and they know they need to make a move ASAP to reach their goals and compete for (win) trophies.

Rumor mill says…

A few weeks ago, Sporting were reportedly sniffing around the Swiss league. More recently, it seemed Chivas Guadalajara and El Tri striker J.J. Macias could be in play on loan, as his previous loan to La Liga side Getafe was cut short.

Here’s what Sporting KC technical director Brian Bliss told Goal.com on Jan. 31, Google translated from a Spanish writeup:

“We know the player very well. He did well in Mexico, in Concacaf with the [U-17], with the [U-20] team, the Olympic team. We know that he has a contract with Getafe on loan. I’m not sure about the current situation of the player. We know of his abilities. He is a quality player. He is at a very good age, but that is the only thing I can say about it.”

But it isn’t the only thing Bliss said about Sporting’s hole up top:

“We are only looking for one player: the striker, the scorer. We have an open roster spot, budget space for a No. 9 for the season, to help compensate for the loss of Alan [Pulido]. We hope to close the player and have him arrive before the season. Unfortunately, time has passed. We know that we are going to have all the players in the season, not in preseason, so we are doing well.”

Long story short, again per Goal.com: “We hope in the next three weeks to have a new ‘No. 9’ for the season.”