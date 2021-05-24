Four big questions about the USMNT's Nations League roster

Let’s get it out of the way up at the top and plop down the 23-man roster Berhalter has called in:

It is good. And so I was not surprised that the USMNT roster for the upcoming Nations League games against Honduras and, presumably, Mexico was, in fact, good.

The US men’s national team player pool is just about at the point where I would probably like the roster no matter who Gregg Berhalter called in. There has been an explosion in quality players coming available over the past few years, a product of both the DA (now MLS NEXT) pipeline in the US really starting to churn out good, polished young players — and MLS teams being more willing to play them big minutes at younger ages — as well as some Saban-like recruiting from Berhalter, Brian McBride, Earnie Stewart and the rest of the USMNT infrastructure.

Bear in mind also Berhalter can make changes to this roster up to 24 hours before the first match, which is relevant given that Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and John Brooks both have been nursing injuries.

Bear in mind Berhalter has said he’s not going to be calling guys into both the Nations League and the Gold Cup, and that it’s just easier (and smarter) to call the Europe-based players in for the Nations League given that the Gold Cup overlaps with Euro preseason.

That is just about what I’d consider to be the first-choice team, though with three caveats:

The best possible thing that could come out of these games from a center back perspective is them showing they can do that.

It is a real opportunity for both guys. I will state straight up my worry is that any Brooks/McKenzie or Brooks/Miazga combination at center back lacks the ability to put out fires in the open field.

So now the door is open for one of Matt Miazga or Mark McKenzie to make a case they’re the right partner for Brooks in these two games, which at the same time makes a case that they should be in consideration for heavy rotation minutes.

The hope among many, myself included, was that we’d get to see Richards partnering Brooks for this game. He’s not quite as physical or athletic as Long, Walker Zimmerman or Miles Robinson , but he’s close and he’s damn near Brooks-tier as a distributor of the ball and held up very well during the second half of the season for Hoffenheim.

Brooks is understandably written in pen whenever he’s fit and available, and Long has been Berhalter’s first choice as a partner. This is for the obvious reason that Long has mostly played very well, and also that Long’s strength — his mobility and overall athleticism — pairs nicely with Brooks’ relative lack of the same.

I’m mildly surprised Adams, who has been dealing with a back injury, is in the roster. It is a very good thing if he’s fit enough to go, obviously, as Adams is a singular defensive force in the middle of the field. Nobody else in the pool replicates what he can do in terms of stopping transition moments, winning the ball back and springing the press to turn defense into offense.

That includes Jackson Yueill and Kellyn Acosta, the other two “defensive midfielders” on this roster. Yueill plays the position very differently from Adams, spending more time as a pure backline shield and regista rather than a roving ball-winner/destroyer. He has been effective in this role and the US, overall, has been effective when he’s been in this role.

But there are very legitimate questions as to whether this approach can translate up a level. I am a big Yueill fan, but I would be concerned if he was the starting d-mid in a must-win match against, to pick two Concacaf opponents completely at random, Honduras or Mexico.

The same is true of Acosta, who plays much more of a box-to-box role for the Rapids than he does a defensive midfield role. The fact that he was thrust into the job as a No. 6 for the USMNT back in March against Jamaica and Northern Ireland and acquitted himself fairly well is a useful data point, if far from definitive.

Right now, though, it’s Adams then those two in some uncertain order.

To be entirely clear, I want to see Adams completely fit and able to go 180 minutes in these games. But I would not hate it if Yueill or Acosta got onto the field in games that matter — and these games definitely matter — and showed that they’re capable of handling the job.