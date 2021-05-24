US men's national team names Concacaf Nations League roster, featuring 4 MLS players

Four current MLS players are among the group of 23 called into Gregg Berhalter’s US men’s national team roster for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, it was announced Monday afternoon.
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa and a trio of midfielders — Kellyn Acosta from the Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy standout Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill of the San Jose Earthquakes — are among a largely first-choice roster that will compete with Honduras, Mexico and Costa Rica for the competition’s inaugural title.
The USMNT meet Honduras in the semifinals June 3 in Denver. The third-place match and the final are set for June 6 at Empower Field at Mile High.
In preparation for those matches, the US will travel to Switzerland for an international friendly Sunday.
“We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy,” Berhalter said in a statement. “It’s been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the national team.”
Also among those called up are former MLS standouts who have made recent European moves, including Zack Steffen from the Columbus Crew to Manchester City, Reggie Cannon from FC Dallas to Boavista in Portugal, Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson from the Philadelphia Union to Genk and Red Bull Salzburg, respectively, and Tyler Adams from the New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig.
United States roster for Concacaf Nations League
GOALKEEPERS (3):
- Horvath, Ethan - Club Brugge
- Ochoa, David - Real Salt Lake
- Steffen, Zack - Manchester City
DEFENDERS (8):
- Brooks, John - Wolfsburg
- Cannon, Reggie - Boavista
- Dest, Sergino - Barcelona
- McKenzie, Mark - Genk
- Miazga, Matt - Anderlecht
- Ream, Tim - Fulham
- Robinson, Antonee - Fulham
- Yedlin, DeAndre - Galatasaray
MIDFIELDERS (6):
- Acosta, Kellyn - Colorado Rapids
- Adams, Tyler - RB Leipzig
- Lletget, Sebastian - LA Galaxy
- McKennie, Weston - Juventus
- Musah, Yunus - Valencia
- Yueill, Jackson - San Jose Earthquakes
FORWARDS (6):
- Aaronson, Brenden - Red Bull Salzburg
- Pulisic, Christian - Chelsea
- Reyna, Gio - Borussia Dortmund
- Sargent, Josh - Werder Bremen
- Siebatcheu, Jordan - Young Boys
- Weah, Tim - Lille
