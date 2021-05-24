US men's national team names Concacaf Nations League roster, featuring 4 MLS players

Four current MLS players are among the group of 23 called into Gregg Berhalter’s US men’s national team roster for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The USMNT meet Honduras in the semifinals June 3 in Denver. The third-place match and the final are set for June 6 at Empower Field at Mile High.

In preparation for those matches, the US will travel to Switzerland for an international friendly Sunday.

“We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy,” Berhalter said in a statement. “It’s been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the national team.”