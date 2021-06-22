Five players who should be getting more love this season

While he’s only played 432 minutes for Portland so far this year and is currently with Chile at the Copa America, Felipe Mora is racking up chances. He’s sixth in MLS in total xG (3.462) and he’s first in the league in xG per 90 minutes (among players with at least 300 minutes) with 0.721. Like most quality strikers, Mora’s movement inside the box helps him create separation, get into dangerous areas and put shots on goal.

During the 2021 season, there haven’t been many forwards who have gotten into more dangerous shooting areas than Mora. All but two of his shots have come from inside the box. Mora is also in the 95th percentile in terms of shot quality among players with at least 10 shots, averaging 0.22 xG per shot. Though he only has two goals for the Timbers this year, Mora is finding the right spots in the attack.