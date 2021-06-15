What Austin FC need to improve ahead of Saturday's Q2 Stadium opener

Way back on April 17, Austin FC started their expansion season with lovely pieces of patient buildup play. Josh Wolff’s team came out and played through LAFC ’s pressure in their first-ever game – and it was fantastic to watch. Though they didn’t create many chances, Austin made the field big and showed some impressive bravery in possession.

The issue in that game, besides their chance creation struggles, was Austin’s lack of defensive solidity. They allowed LAFC to take 24 shots, score two goals, and generate 2.7 expected goals. Unfortunately for Austin, that game wasn’t just a one-off. Per Second Spectrum, Austin FC have given up the most shots (156), the second-most shots per 90 minutes (17.7), the most xG (14.7) and the second-most xG per 90 minutes (1.7) in MLS this year. The season is young, but through their first eight games, Austin’s defensive issues have damaged their ability to get results.

Before I go any further, it’s important to note that Austin’s results have been okay this year. They’ve collected eight points from their first eight games, which is something that head coach Josh Wolff is “fairly pleased with,” according to his comments after Austin’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City last Saturday. It’s not easy to start MLS life with a lengthy road stretch while awaiting the opening of your soccer-specific stadium.