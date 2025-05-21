FIFA Club World Cup teams can sign new players for the tournament

All 32 teams competing in the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup can sign new players during a special registration window from June 1-10, the sport's governing body announced Wednesday.
The transfer period will allow MLS participants Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC to add players ahead of the tournament, should they have the roster and salary-cap space. LAFC could join them, provided they win their play-in game vs. Club América on May 31.
MLS teams not participating in the FIFA Club World Cup won't have access to this special registration window. However, all MLS teams can make summer additions during the Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 24 to August 21.
Expanded tournament
The expanded 32-team Club World Cup will be held this summer across the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.
Teams are drawn into eight groups of four teams per group, playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams per group reach the Round of 16, commencing a single-match knockout stage until the final.
As part of the tournament's unprecedented $1 billion prize pool, Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating. Teams can earn additional payments, dependent on results at various stages.
Seven MLS stadiums are among the 12 venues selected to host games.
Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).
Schedule
Lionel Messi & Co. will begin the tournament with a standalone Group A match on June 14.
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.
Seattle qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, which also booked their place at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
Schedule
The Sounders will enjoy home confines, playing all three Group B matches at Lumen Field.
- June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
- June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
Seattle host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the tournament before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.