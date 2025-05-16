LAFC vs. Club América: Date, location announced for FIFA Club World Cup playoff

LAFC will host LIGA MX powerhouse Club América on Saturday, May 31 at BMO Stadium for a spot in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup .

Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating in the Club World Cup and could win up to nearly $100 million as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool .

Should LAFC prevail, they'll join Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winner) and Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) as Major League Soccer's three representatives at the expanded, 32-team tournament that runs from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

The winner of the single-game playoff will replace Club León – who were disqualified due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules – in Group D alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia).

The Black & Gold are led by star forward Denis Bouanga , a two-time MLS Best XI selection (2023, '24) who scored 20 league goals in back-to-back years, winning the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and the CCC Golden Boot in 2023.

Arguably the most successful MLS side of the past half-decade, LAFC won the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double and clinched the 2024 US Open Cup title while reaching six finals under head coach Steve Cherundolo, who recently announced he will depart the club at season's end.

How they got here: 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup runners-up

How they got here: Top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup rankings after the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

The most decorated club in Mexican history, Las Águilas have won a record 16 league titles, a record six Copa México crowns and a joint-record seven Campeón de Campeones trophies. They are also the most successful team in Concacaf Champions Cup history, with seven titles.

Coached by André Jardine, América's star-studded roster features goalkeeper Luis Malagón, midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo, winger Alejandro Zendejas and forward Víctor Dávila. Zendejas is a former FC Dallas homegrown who represents the US men's national team.