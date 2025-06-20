Club World Cup scenarios: How Inter Miami can advance from Group A

Fresh off a historic victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto, Inter Miami CF are chasing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.
It all comes down to Monday evening's Group A finale against storied Brazilian side Palmeiras, held at Hard Rock Stadium (9 pm ET | DAZN.com).
Here's what awaits the Lionel Messi-led Herons, who will face a Group B opponent on June 28 or 29 if they make the knockout rounds.
The top two teams per group reach the Club World Cup 2025 knockout stages.
If two or more teams in the same group finish with equal points, the following criteria, in the order outlined below, will determine who advances:
- Head-to-head in game(s) between the teams concerned
- Goal differential in game(s) between the teams concerned
- Goals scored in game(s) between the teams concerned
- Goal differential in all group matches
- Goals scored in all group matches
- Disciplinary record (yellow and red cards)
- Drawing of lots
Standings: Group A first place (4 points, +2 GD)
Next: Monday vs. Inter Miami (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)
Scenarios:
- Win: Qualify as Group A winners
- Draw: Qualify as Group A winners
- Lose: Only eliminated if FC Porto beat Al Ahly and goal differential is made up
Results so far:
Country: Brazil
How they qualified: 2021 Copa Libertadores winners
Standings: Group A second place (4 points, +1 GD)
Next: Monday vs. Palmerias (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)
Scenarios
- Win: Qualify as Group A winners
- Draw: Qualify as Group A runner-up
- Lose: Only eliminated if Al Ahly beat FC Porto and goal differential is made up
Results so far:
Country: USA
How they qualified: Host country spot
Standings: Group A third place (1 point, -1 GD)
Next: Monday vs. Al Ahly (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)
Scenarios
- Win: Qualify as Group A runner-up if combined with Palmeiras loss and goal differential is made up
- Draw: Eliminated
- Lose: Eliminated
Results so far:
Country: Portugal
How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Standings: Group A fourth place (1 point, -2 GD)
Next: Monday vs. Porto (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)
Scenarios
- Win: Qualify as Group A runner-up if combined with Inter Miami loss and goal differential is made up
- Draw: Eliminated
- Lose: Eliminated
Results so far:
Country: Egypt
How they qualified: 2020-21, 2022-23 & 2023-24 CAF Champions League winners