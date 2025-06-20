Club World Cup scenarios: How Inter Miami can advance from Group A

Fresh off a historic victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto, Inter Miami CF are chasing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.

It all comes down to Monday evening's Group A finale against storied Brazilian side Palmeiras, held at Hard Rock Stadium (9 pm ET | DAZN.com).

Here's what awaits the Lionel Messi-led Herons, who will face a Group B opponent on June 28 or 29 if they make the knockout rounds.

Club World Cup schedule

Group Stage tiebreakers

The top two teams per group reach the Club World Cup 2025 knockout stages.

If two or more teams in the same group finish with equal points, the following criteria, in the order outlined below, will determine who advances:

  1. Head-to-head in game(s) between the teams concerned
  2. Goal differential in game(s) between the teams concerned
  3. Goals scored in game(s) between the teams concerned
  4. Goal differential in all group matches
  5. Goals scored in all group matches
  6. Disciplinary record (yellow and red cards)
  7. Drawing of lots
Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras logo
Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Standings: Group A first place (4 points, +2 GD)

Next: Monday vs. Inter Miami (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)

Scenarios:

  • Win: Qualify as Group A winners
  • Draw: Qualify as Group A winners
  • Lose: Only eliminated if FC Porto beat Al Ahly and goal differential is made up

Results so far:

Country: Brazil

How they qualified: 2021 Copa Libertadores winners

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Standings: Group A second place (4 points, +1 GD)

Next: Monday vs. Palmerias (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)

Scenarios

  • Win: Qualify as Group A winners
  • Draw: Qualify as Group A runner-up
  • Lose: Only eliminated if Al Ahly beat FC Porto and goal differential is made up

Results so far:

Country: USA

How they qualified: Host country spot

Futebol Clube do Porto logo
Futebol Clube do Porto

Standings: Group A third place (1 point, -1 GD)

Next: Monday vs. Al Ahly (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)

Scenarios

  • Win: Qualify as Group A runner-up if combined with Palmeiras loss and goal differential is made up
  • Draw: Eliminated
  • Lose: Eliminated

Results so far:

Country: Portugal

How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)

Al-Ahly Sporting Club logo
Al-Ahly Sporting Club

Standings: Group A fourth place (1 point, -2 GD)

Next: Monday vs. Porto (9 pm ET | DAZN.com)

Scenarios

  • Win: Qualify as Group A runner-up if combined with Inter Miami loss and goal differential is made up
  • Draw: Eliminated
  • Lose: Eliminated

Results so far:

Country: Egypt

How they qualified: 2020-21, 2022-23 & 2023-24 CAF Champions League winners

