Inter Miami to face Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup Round of 16

After finishing second in Group A at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , Inter Miami CF will meet French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 on Sunday at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Additional tournament wins net teams more of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool , as well as global notoriety in the expanded tournament featuring 32 teams from six confederations.

The PSG vs. Miami winner reaches the quarterfinals on July 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, moving closer to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium.

The Herons are the first MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds, and now they'll look to progress against a Group B winner that's fresh off a historic treble – one including Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.

Group A runner-up: 1W-0L-2D (5 points)

The Herons gained momentum throughout Group A, ultimately becoming the first-ever MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds.

After goalkeeper Óscar Ustari was the hero in a 0-0 draw with Al Ahly, a Lionel Messi trademark free kick sealed a 2-1 comeback win over FC Porto. The latter result made Miami the first Concacaf (and MLS) team to beat a European side in an official competition.

Up against Palmeiras in a pivotal Group A finale, Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende scored in a 2-2 draw to keep this magical run going for head coach Javier Mascherano's team.