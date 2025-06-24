Inter Miami to face Paris Saint-Germain in Club World Cup Round of 16

After finishing second in Group A at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami CF will meet French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 on Sunday at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, June 29 | 12 pm ET/9 am PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The Herons are the first MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds, and now they'll look to progress against a Group B winner that's fresh off a historic treble – one including Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.
The PSG vs. Miami winner reaches the quarterfinals on July 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, moving closer to the July 13 final at MetLife Stadium.
Additional tournament wins net teams more of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool, as well as global notoriety in the expanded tournament featuring 32 teams from six confederations.
Group A runner-up: 1W-0L-2D (5 points)
The Herons gained momentum throughout Group A, ultimately becoming the first-ever MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds.
After goalkeeper Óscar Ustari was the hero in a 0-0 draw with Al Ahly, a Lionel Messi trademark free kick sealed a 2-1 comeback win over FC Porto. The latter result made Miami the first Concacaf (and MLS) team to beat a European side in an official competition.
Up against Palmeiras in a pivotal Group A finale, Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende scored in a 2-2 draw to keep this magical run going for head coach Javier Mascherano's team.
Now, Messi gets a PSG reunion after spending 2021-23 at the historic French club. Following that stint, the iconic No. 10 made his transformative move to Miami.
Group B winner: 2W-1L-0D (6 points)
PSG have already dispatched one MLS team, overpowering Seattle in a 2-0 win at Lumen Field. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi sealed first place in Group B.
That victory marked a return to business as usual for PSG, who controlled their match vs. Botafogo but couldn't solve the reigning Brasileiro Série A and Copa Libertadores champions in a 1-0 defeat.
Head coach Luis Enrique's side made a statement of intent in their opening contest, soaring to a 4-0 triumph over fellow European powerhouse Atlético Madrid. In that match, midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha got on the scoresheet.
PSG have played without star forward Ousmane Dembélé, who's recovering from a hamstring injury. He is among the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.