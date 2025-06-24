Inter Miami advance in Club World Cup: "A historic night for MLS"

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With the entire planet watching, Inter Miami CF are making Major League Soccer proud at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup .

The Herons’ historic showing at the prestigious tournament reached new heights on Monday night, thanks to a 2-2 draw with Brazil’s Palmeiras that secured the first-ever knockout stage berth for an MLS side.

“It’s very important that the team was able to compete at this level,” said Luis Suárez, the man of the match with a 1g/1a performance highlighted by a stunning individual goal, after the final whistle at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I think we’ve left our mark as a competitive team. I think this is good for us to see where the limit really is for MLS. This is the message that we’re giving.”

Suárez’s teammates shared his sentiments, with fellow goal scorer Tadeo Allende highlighting Miami’s unbeaten Group A run that included a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese powerhouse Porto FC.