Inter Miami advance in Club World Cup: "A historic night for MLS"

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With the entire planet watching, Inter Miami CF are making Major League Soccer proud at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Herons’ historic showing at the prestigious tournament reached new heights on Monday night, thanks to a 2-2 draw with Brazil’s Palmeiras that secured the first-ever knockout stage berth for an MLS side.
“It’s very important that the team was able to compete at this level,” said Luis Suárez, the man of the match with a 1g/1a performance highlighted by a stunning individual goal, after the final whistle at Hard Rock Stadium.
“I think we’ve left our mark as a competitive team. I think this is good for us to see where the limit really is for MLS. This is the message that we’re giving.”
Suárez’s teammates shared his sentiments, with fellow goal scorer Tadeo Allende highlighting Miami’s unbeaten Group A run that included a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese powerhouse Porto FC.
“This is a great achievement for the club,” said Allende, who opened the score on a lethal counterattack in the 16th minute. “To be able to compete in a competition of this magnitude is incredible for its history, and beating a European team and having competed the way we did is very important."
PSG up next
Now, the Herons will face arguably the biggest European opponent of them all on Sunday in the Round of 16: reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.
“We have to take advantage of this opportunity to compete and measure ourselves against the team that just won the Champions League,” said Allende. “Just for the simple fact of competing, for ourselves as players but for the group as well.”
However, Miami have every intention of going toe-to-toe with a powerful PSG side that topped Group B after Monday’s 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.
“We’ll take it seriously,” said head coach Javier Mascherano. “And we’ll try to play a great game to see what our chances are. Anything can happen in a soccer game and maybe Sunday will be our day.
“Sometimes that happens.”
Messi reunion
Sunday’s showdown with PSG will also reunite Lionel Messi with his most recent club before his transformative July 2023 arrival in Miami.
“I don’t know what he’s [Messi] thinking for sure, but I think it’s a special match for the team,” said defender Noah Allen. “A historic match, especially being in the Round of 16, you know, the pressure of the tournament.
“So, I think it will be a big match.”
Historic showing
Whatever happens Sunday, Miami have already surpassed expectations at the Club World Cup, advancing out of one of the tournament's toughest groups and earning the respect of opponents and critics alike.
"We're proven against the teams we've faced, to me we've been superior," said left back Jordi Alba, who's made two appearances off the bench in the competition.
"... When the opening whistle blows [on Sunday], we'll try to beat them [PSG], which is what we're all trying to do here."
Mascherano was equally pleased with his team's showing, which also saw the Herons earn the first CWC win for an MLS side and the first win for a Concacaf team against a European opponent in an official competition.
"Before the start of the tournament, if someone told me that we were going to have this kind of performance against these kinds of teams, I’d sign on. So I appreciate the team, the guys, all the players, because they gave more than 100 percent," Mascherano told DAZN pitchside after the match.
"I think it's a historic night for MLS, because we are into the best 16 teams in the world. So I think all of MLS has to be proud of Inter Miami."