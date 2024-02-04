FIFA 2026 World Cup: MetLife Stadium to host final, key dates

The FIFA 2026 World Cup winner will be crowned at MetLife Stadium, world soccer's governing body announced Sunday.

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium was awarded the Third-Place Game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – home of MLS side Atlanta United – and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the semifinals.

The New York/New Jersey-based venue will host the final on July 19, capping a tournament unfolding across three countries (United States, Canada and Mexico) after play begins with a June 11 opener at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca.

USA: Group stage

The US men's national team will open and close their World Cup group stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – home city of El Tráfico rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy. In between, the Yanks will play at Seattle's Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC.

Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

Canada: Group stage

Canada's inaugural World Cup match on home soil will take place at BMO Field (home of Toronto FC), followed by two straight games at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place.

Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field

Mexico: Group stage

Estadio Azteca – site of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals – will host two of Mexico's group-stage matches, before and after a scheduled clash at Chivas de Guadalajara's Estadio Akron.