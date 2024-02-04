FIFA 2026 World Cup: MetLife Stadium to host final, key dates

The FIFA 2026 World Cup winner will be crowned at MetLife Stadium, world soccer's governing body announced Sunday.
The New York/New Jersey-based venue will host the final on July 19, capping a tournament unfolding across three countries (United States, Canada and Mexico) after play begins with a June 11 opener at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca.
Miami's Hard Rock Stadium was awarded the Third-Place Game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – home of MLS side Atlanta United – and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the semifinals.
Key World Cup dates/venues
- Final: July 19, 2026 | New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
- Third-Place: July 18, 2026 | Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
- Semifinal 2: July 15, 2026 | Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Semifinal 1: July 14, 2026 | Dallas - AT&T Stadium
- Opener: June 11, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
USA: Group stage
The US men's national team will open and close their World Cup group stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – home city of El Tráfico rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy. In between, the Yanks will play at Seattle's Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC.
- Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
- Game 2: June 19, 2026 | Seattle - Lumen Field
- Game 3: June 25, 2026 | Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
Canada: Group stage
Canada's inaugural World Cup match on home soil will take place at BMO Field (home of Toronto FC), followed by two straight games at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place.
- Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Toronto - BMO Field
- Game 2: June 18, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place
- Game 3: June 24, 2026 | Vancouver - BC Place
Mexico: Group stage
Estadio Azteca – site of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals – will host two of Mexico's group-stage matches, before and after a scheduled clash at Chivas de Guadalajara's Estadio Akron.
- Game 1: June 11, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
- Game 2: June 18, 2026 | Zapopan - Estadio Akron
- Game 3: June 24, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Fast facts
More teams: This historic World Cup will include 48 countries (normally 32) split into 12 groups of four apiece. The top two finishers in each group and the eight best third-placed teams reach the Round of 32.
Host cities: There will be 104 matches split across 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada (two cities), Mexico (three cities), and the United States (11 cities).
Title holder: Argentina, led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, are the defending World Cup champion.