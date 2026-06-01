FIFA 2026 World Cup: 12 MLS clubs to host team base camps

The Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites are confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Of the 48 national teams, 14 will be based at Major League Soccer facilities for the month-long tournament spanning from June 11 to July 19.
Sporting Kansas City, via the club's Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Swope Soccer Village, will host two national teams: defending World Cup champions Argentina and England.
FC Dallas will also welcome two different nations – Czechia and Sweden – to the club-run Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium and Toyota Stadium, respectively.
The 12 participating MLS sides, and their respective national team guests, are:
- Atlanta United - Uzbekistan
- Austin FC - Saudi Arabia
- Charlotte FC - Scotland
- Columbus Crew - Ecuador
- FC Dallas - Czechia, Sweden
- Nashville SC - Japan
- Philadelphia Union - Ivory Coast
- Red Bull New York - Brazil
- Real Salt Lake - Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Seattle Sounders FC - Belgium
- Sporting Kansas City - Argentina, England
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Canada
This is in addition to the five MLS stadiums that will host games at this summer's competition.
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Seattle
- Toronto
- Vancouver
This year's World Cup will unfold at 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with 78 of the 104 matches taking place in the United States.
Canada
- Vancouver
- Toronto
Mexico
- Guadalajara
- Mexico City
- Monterrey
United States
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Dallas
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York/New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle