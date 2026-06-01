FIFA 2026 World Cup: 12 MLS clubs to host team base camps

The Team Base Camp (TBC) Training Sites are confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Of the 48 national teams, 14 will be based at Major League Soccer facilities for the month-long tournament spanning from June 11 to July 19.

Sporting Kansas City, via the club's Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Swope Soccer Village, will host two national teams: defending World Cup champions Argentina and England.

FC Dallas will also welcome two different nations – Czechia and Sweden – to the club-run Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium and Toyota Stadium, respectively.

The 12 participating MLS sides, and their respective national team guests, are: