USA vs. Germany: How to watch, stream World Cup prep match

The United States welcome global powerhouse Germany to Soldier Field on Saturday in their final preparation match ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

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After closing out their pre-World Cup slate, head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will open Group D against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

The USMNT hope to build on last weekend's 3-2 win over Senegal at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium.

Sergiño Dest, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun scored for the Yanks, who earned their first win since a 5-1 rout of Uruguay in November.

The USMNT began their final World Cup preparations with a convincing defeat of African powerhouse Senegal.

FIFA World Ranking: 10

10 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Saturday's friendly will also serve as a final pre-World Cup dress rehearsal for Germany.

The four-time World Cup champions dispatched Finland, 4-0, on Sunday at Mewa Arena in Mainz. VfB Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav scored a brace, while additional goals from Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala padded the lopsided result.

Die Mannschaft rested legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who came out of international retirement earlier this month to play his fifth World Cup.