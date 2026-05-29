Essentials

USA squad numbers for 2026 FIFA World Cup

26WC_USA_TimReam

MLSsoccer staff

The US men’s national team’s squad numbers are set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOALKEEPERS

  • 1: Matt Turner - New England Revolution
  • 24: Matt Freese - New York City FC
  • 25: Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC

DEFENDERS

  • 2: Sergiño Dest - PSV
  • 3: Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
  • 5: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham
  • 6: Auston Trusty - Celtic
  • 12: Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
  • 13: Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
  • 16: Alex Freeman - Villarreal
  • 18: Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
  • 22: Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
  • 23: Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach

MIDFIELDERS

  • 4: Tyler Adams - AFC Bournemouth
  • 7: Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • 8: Weston McKennie - Juventus
  • 14: Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • 15: Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • 17: Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen

FORWARDS

  • 9: Ricardo Pepi - PSV
  • 10: Christian Pulisic - Inter Milan
  • 11: Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
  • 19: Haji Wright - Coventry City
  • 20: Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco
  • 21: Tim Weah - Marseille
  • 26: Alex Zendejas - Club América

USA: World Cup schedule - Group D

  • June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
  • June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
  • June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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