USA squad numbers for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The US men’s national team’s squad numbers are set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
GOALKEEPERS
- 1: Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- 24: Matt Freese - New York City FC
- 25: Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
DEFENDERS
- 2: Sergiño Dest - PSV
- 3: Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- 5: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham
- 6: Auston Trusty - Celtic
- 12: Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- 13: Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- 16: Alex Freeman - Villarreal
- 18: Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- 22: Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- 23: Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS
- 4: Tyler Adams - AFC Bournemouth
- 7: Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- 8: Weston McKennie - Juventus
- 14: Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 15: Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- 17: Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen
FORWARDS
- 9: Ricardo Pepi - PSV
- 10: Christian Pulisic - Inter Milan
- 11: Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- 19: Haji Wright - Coventry City
- 20: Folarin Balogun - AS Monaco
- 21: Tim Weah - Marseille
- 26: Alex Zendejas - Club América
USA: World Cup schedule - Group D
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.