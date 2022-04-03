Federico Higuain formally retires with Columbus Crew: "Home is where the heart is"

“Home is where the heart is and my heart is forever in Columbus,” said the 37-year old in a narrated video.

Higuain signed a one-day contract with Columbus before Saturday’s match vs. Nashville SC , ensuring his storied career concludes as a member of the Black & Gold.

Federico Higuain is an MLS legend, and now he’s formally bowed out as a member of the Columbus Crew .

Home is where the heart is. Narrated by Federico Higuain 🖤💛 #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/AGeJxoKdgF

The Argentine No. 10 spent eight years of his storied professional career in Columbus after joining the Crew in July 2012. He became the club’s all-time leader in assists (63) and ranks third in regular-season goals (55).

Higuain, the 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year, also played in MLS at D.C. United and Inter Miami CF. Last year, he announced his retirement ahead of Inter Miami's final home game.