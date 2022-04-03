Federico Higuain formally retires with Columbus Crew: "Home is where the heart is"

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Federico Higuain tifo

Federico Higuain is an MLS legend, and now he’s formally bowed out as a member of the Columbus Crew.

Higuain signed a one-day contract with Columbus before Saturday’s match vs. Nashville SC, ensuring his storied career concludes as a member of the Black & Gold.

“Home is where the heart is and my heart is forever in Columbus,” said the 37-year old in a narrated video.

The Argentine No. 10 spent eight years of his storied professional career in Columbus after joining the Crew in July 2012. He became the club’s all-time leader in assists (63) and ranks third in regular-season goals (55).

Higuain, the 2012 MLS Newcomer of the Year, also played in MLS at D.C. United and Inter Miami CF. Last year, he announced his retirement ahead of Inter Miami's final home game.

After his playing career, Higuain is an assistant coach at MLS NEXT Pro club Inter Miami CF II.

Aside from being honored before what was an eventual 1-0 loss before a sell-out crowd of 20,371 at Lower.com Field, Higuain's former teammates also shared their favorite memories of the playmaker.

Columbus Crew Federico Higuain

