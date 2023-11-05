FC Dallas seek "something epic" after forcing Match 3 vs. Seattle Sounders

With their season hanging in the balance Saturday night at Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas gave themselves a lifeline.

After falling 2-0 in their Round One Best-of-3 series opener at Seattle Sounders FC last Monday, Dallas forced an all-decisive Match 3 back at Lumen Field on Nov. 10, taking a 3-1 victory in Match 2.

"We have to have another magical night, go for something epic," FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said afterwards. "We’re probably the lesser of the two teams in this conference and we have to earn respect. And respect is earned with nights like tonight and nights that will come, like Friday in Seattle.

"Hopefully we can have one of those nights that break the norm.”

This result came on the heels of a road setback that included FC Dallas losing one of their most important players. Alan Velasco, the Argentine standout who finished No. 1 on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings, suffered a torn ACL in the first half at Seattle and will soon undergo surgery.

Sans their dynamic playmaker, FCD nonetheless hit the Sounders for a trio of goals. The first two came during an early first-half onslaught that saw Paul Arriola (6') nod home a flicked header and Jesús Ferreira (18') convert from the penalty spot. Bernard Kamungo played provider for Arriola and drew the PK, before substitute Jáder Obrian (89') iced the match.