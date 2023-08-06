FC Dallas seek "collective" effort to stop Messi, Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF have played like a team reborn over the last few weeks, feeling the full effect of a legendary trio – Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – joining as summertime signings.

But FC Dallas, in Sunday night’s Leagues Cup Round of 16 matchup (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), can spoil the Herons’ party. At least they have every intention of doing that at Toyota Stadium, hosting Messi’s first MLS road trip.

“Our ultimate goal is to become champions of this new tournament and Inter Miami's going to come here and try and knock us out,” said FCD forward Jesús Ferreira. “This is our home. We have to respect them, but at the same time know they're here at our home and we need to make sure that we knock them out.”

The winner reaches a quarterfinal clash on Aug. 11-12 against either Charlotte FC or Houston Dynamo FC, bringing them one step closer to being crowned champions of the expanded competition between MLS and Liga MX opponents.

FC Dallas, who gained confidence from back-to-back wins over Mexican sides Necaxa and Mazatlán, recognize a different energy awaits.