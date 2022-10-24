FC Dallas proud of 2022 strides despite playoff exit at Austin FC

Go back and peruse the preseason prognostications, and it's doubtful you'll find many listing FC Dallas among the favorites in the Western Conference.

"I would like to say that we go back to the beginning of the year after the disappointment of the last season, and everyone I'm pretty sure had a lot of doubts about what this team could do this year," Estevez said. "What I want to say [is] I feel really, really proud of my players, my staff, the entire front office in the club for all the hard work they did throughout the year that put us in a position to be fighting for the Western Conference Final. We couldn't do it, we came up short."

It came to an end Sunday, as FCD fell 2-1 to rivals Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in the Western Conference Semifinals. But Estevez feels his team can take heart in a campaign that surpassed expectations, and left him with plenty to build on.

Much was uncertain for the Texan side coming into 2022, with first-year head coach Nico Estevez taking over for Luchi Gonzalez following a 2021 campaign that saw the club miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing below one point per game (0.97, 11th place). But it didn't turn out to be a prolonged rebuild, with FC Dallas reaching the Western Conference's upper tier for most of the season, earning the No. 3 seed and taking a Round One penalty-kick victory against Minnesota United FC .

"We made mistakes that we didn't make throughout the year. And when you play these types of games against these types of teams, they punish you. I think the best thing is how we responded in the second half. And I think this means a lot of what this group has built throughout the year, and how proud of them I am, for them and all the people that have worked throughout the year."

"In the first half we didn't show what we are able to do," Estevez said. "In the second half we were what we are: A brave team, an aggressive team, and we had the chances to change the score. We [came up] short there, the chances that we had. But I want to send a positive message from the entire season that this team has done. We're just disappointed today, but we learn how to come in stronger for the next season.

Estevez said he was pleased with his side's response in the second half, which saw Young DP winger Alan Velasco halve the deficit and FC Dallas come tantalizingly close to netting a game-tying goal.

The match was a classic tale of two halves, as Austin raced out to a 2-0 lead via goals from Moussa Djitté and Sebastián Driussi that occurred in a three-minute span just before the half-hour mark.

Now, it's onto the offseason, with Estevez and club brass tasked with adding to what they believe is a solid foundation. That includes a dangerous attacking trio in Velasco and US men's national teamers Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira, who are hoping to make the upcoming 26-man World Cup roster.

Velasco's first campaign in MLS was an encouraging one, as the 20-year-old Argentine tallied six goals and seven assists after arriving from Argentina's Independiente. Ferreira claimed top honors in MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings thanks to a breakout campaign that saw him finish with 18g/6a. And Arriola's league-record trade arrival from D.C. United netted a 10g/7a campaign.

There were plenty of moving parts as Estevez took over, but FCD can hold their heads up.

"I think at the beginning the expectations of the team weren't very high because it is normal: A team is coming from a difficult season and there's some good teams, some very good teams in the conference, there always could de doubts," Estevez said. "But I think throughout the year I feel very proud of the players and all the staff, all the front office, everyone in the club.