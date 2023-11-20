FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Semifinal

Two heavyweights clash Saturday night at TQL Stadium, as Supporters’ Shield champions FC Cincinnati (No. 1) host the Philadelphia Union (No. 4) in a single-elimination Eastern Conference Semifinal.
How to watch and stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 25 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
The winner of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown reaches the Eastern Conference Final on Dec. 2, meeting the winner of Orlando City SC (No. 2) vs. Columbus Crew (No. 3).
If Conference Semifinals are tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods are played in their entirety. Then, if the score remains level, teams participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine who advances.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. New York Red Bulls
Luciano Acosta, the Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner, stayed red-hot in Cincy’s Round One sweep of New York by notching 1g/2a. Left wingback Álvaro Barreal scored two goals in Match 1 (3-0 win), while striker Aaron Boupendza scored the late equalizer that forced a shootout in Match 2 (1-1 draw; 8-7 PKs).
But the Orange & Blue have some questions to answer in central defense, as Matt Miazga is out on yellow-card suspension and Nick Hagglund is out following season-ending hamstring surgery. Yerson Mosquera, the Colombian international who’s on loan from Premier League side Wolves, is expected to anchor Cincy’s backline as head coach Pat Noonan seeks solutions. And pressure only increases if d-mid Obinna Nwobodo isn’t at 100%.
Should FCC advance, they’d move closer to becoming the ninth Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double winners in league history. This year’s postseason final is Dec. 9 and Cincy have hosting priority as the top overall seed.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. New England Revolution
Philly’s core roster is expected to change in 2024, creating some “Last Dance” vibes around head coach Jim Curtin’s group. That rallying point has already produced a Round One sweep of New England, completed via 3-1 (Match 1) and 1-0 (Match 2) victories. Experienced standouts like goalkeeper Andre Blake, defensive midfielder José Martínez and midfielder Dániel Gazdag continue to come up clutch, too.
Yet the Union must solve some lineup challenges. Left back Kai Wagner remains suspended, center back Jakob Glesnes is out after sports hernia surgery and striker Julián Carranza is coming off a hamstring injury. Formation options and depth allow for solutions, though.
Nevertheless, Philly hope history repeats itself. This exact Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup went their way in 2022, when Leon Flach’s second-half goal sparked a 1-0 win at Subaru Park en route to the club’s first-ever MLS Cup Final appearance.