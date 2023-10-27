FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

FC Cincinnati (No. 1) hope to become the ninth team in league history to complete an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double, a journey that begins Sunday evening when welcoming the New York Red Bulls (No. 8) for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning New York are guaranteed to host Cincinnati on Nov. 4 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 11 back at TQL Stadium.

Seed: 1st in Eastern Conference

1st in Eastern Conference Record: 69 points (20W-5L-9D)

Cincy have already achieved a historic glow-up under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, who lifted the club to MLS' regular-season peak after three straight Wooden Spoon finishes (last place) from 2019-21. The Orange & Blue's expansion start was rough, but that's all changed in two years thanks to the ex-Philadelphia Union duo.

As Cincy look to add another trophy, the expectation is Luciano Acosta brings his Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber form into the playoffs. The Argentine No. 10 had a league-leading 31 goal contributions (17g/14a), plus put in the defensive work while sporting the captain's armband.