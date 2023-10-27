FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

FC Cincinnati (No. 1) hope to become the ninth team in league history to complete an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double, a journey that begins Sunday evening when welcoming the New York Red Bulls (No. 8) for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series.
How to watch and stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Sunday, Oct. 29 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning New York are guaranteed to host Cincinnati on Nov. 4 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 11 back at TQL Stadium.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Record: 69 points (20W-5L-9D)
Cincy have already achieved a historic glow-up under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, who lifted the club to MLS' regular-season peak after three straight Wooden Spoon finishes (last place) from 2019-21. The Orange & Blue's expansion start was rough, but that's all changed in two years thanks to the ex-Philadelphia Union duo.
As Cincy look to add another trophy, the expectation is Luciano Acosta brings his Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber form into the playoffs. The Argentine No. 10 had a league-leading 31 goal contributions (17g/14a), plus put in the defensive work while sporting the captain's armband.
An MLS Cup favorite, Noonan's group also has Defender of the Year finalist Matt Miazga, strikers Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza, d-mid Obinna Nwobodo, left wingback Álvaro Barreal and more as game-changers. There's no easy way to stop them, especially at home.
- Seed: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Record: 43 points (11W-13L-10D)
The Red Bulls, fresh off a 5-2 rout of Charlotte FC in Wednesday's Wild Card round, have won four straight games. That run includes a 1-0 Decision Day victory at Nashville SC, when they earned a league-record 14th-straight playoff trip in dramatic fashion.
If RBNY find success, odds are homegrown left back John Tolkin will have a say after tallying 2g/2a in his last two games. Ditto for striker Elias Manoel after he scored a hat-trick against Charlotte, while goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has highlight-reel saves in his bag.
Chasing an upset result, the Red Bulls will look to put the game on their terms – contesting 50/50 balls, pressing high, playing direct and keeping the throttle down. That's previously worked at TQL Stadium, spoiling Cincy's Shield-lifting party on Oct. 4 (2-1 win) to start their early-fall rise.
- May 23: 1-1 draw, Cincinnati in PKs (Open Cup)
- July 12: 2-1 Cincinnati win (regular season)
- Oct. 4: 2-1 New York win (regular season)