FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

It all comes down to Game 3 as FC Cincinnati welcome New York City FC to decide who will advance from their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Following Cincy's 1-0 home win in Game 1, NYCFC responded with a 3-1 victory in Game 2 at Citi Field to send the series back to TQL Stadium for a decisive Game 3. Whoever advances will host the New York Red Bulls (No. 7) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal after the November international window.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 3

Eastern Conference No. 3 Regular season: 59 points (18W-11L-5D)

Last year's Supporters' Shield champions came out of the gates strong in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, earning a 1-0 win that far was more lopsided than the final score indicated. Yamil Asad's lone goal was the difference, despite the Orange & Blue outshooting their opponent 22-6 and creating 3.9 xG to NYCFC's 0.4.

Game 2 was an entirely different story, as the Cityzens pulled away with a 3-1 victory after 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year winner Luca Orellano threatened to make a game of it with a trademark stunning strike midway through the second half.