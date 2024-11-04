FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

It all comes down to Game 3 as FC Cincinnati welcome New York City FC to decide who will advance from their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 9 | 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Following Cincy's 1-0 home win in Game 1, NYCFC responded with a 3-1 victory in Game 2 at Citi Field to send the series back to TQL Stadium for a decisive Game 3. Whoever advances will host the New York Red Bulls (No. 7) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal after the November international window.
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 59 points (18W-11L-5D)
Last year's Supporters' Shield champions came out of the gates strong in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, earning a 1-0 win that far was more lopsided than the final score indicated. Yamil Asad's lone goal was the difference, despite the Orange & Blue outshooting their opponent 22-6 and creating 3.9 xG to NYCFC's 0.4.
Game 2 was an entirely different story, as the Cityzens pulled away with a 3-1 victory after 2024 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year winner Luca Orellano threatened to make a game of it with a trademark stunning strike midway through the second half.
Now it's back to TQL Stadium, where Pat Noonan's side lost as many games as they won during the regular season (7W-7L-3D home record). However, Cincinnati are a perfect 3W-0L-0D at home against NYCFC in all competitions this year. A fourth straight win would send them to the Eastern Conference Semifinal.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)
With their backs against the wall in Game 2, New York City produced a possible series-shifting performance at Citi Field.
Alonso Martínez, Thiago Martins and Santi Rodríguez delivered the goals, while goalkeeper Matt Freese made four saves to pull NYCFC even with Cincy and give them a serious boost ahead of Game 3.
"We need to repeat the performance from tonight," said right back Mitja Ilenič after Saturday's season-saving win. "And I think we can do it better."
NYC will also receive a boost in defense, as Tayvon Gray returns for the decisive Game 3 after serving a one-match red card suspension.