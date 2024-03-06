FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nostalgia will be in the air Thursday night at TQL Stadium, as FC Cincinnati host CF Monterrey and Brandon Vazquez for Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup .

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Leg 2 is set for March 14 at Estadio BBVA, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.

Round One: 6-0 aggregate vs. Cavalier (Jamaica)

FC Cincinnati transferred Vazquez to Monterrey in early January, reportedly getting a $7.5 million transfer fee (with add-ons and sell-on %) for the US men’s national team striker.

Fast forward two months and Vazquez is one of five starters who departed from their 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield-winning team. But club brass has reinforced Pat Noonan’s squad, acquiring center back Miles Robinson, wingbacks DeAndre Yedlin and Luca Orellano, midfielder Pavel Bucha, and forward Corey Baird.